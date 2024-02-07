Rising Female Wrestler Dies of ‘Unexpected Accident’ at Age 21

Asahi was a rising Japanese pro wrestler who died in an “unexpected accident” on February 1, according to Actwres girl’Z, the company she wrestled for. The company confirmed Asahi’s death in an X post.

Asahi was on X. Her last post was on January 31; it said she was thinking deeply about what it means to be an actress.

“I love pro wrestling, but while I’m still looking back at one match, the next match is already coming . . . It’s so busy!” Asahi told Fightful in 2022. “But being immersed in pro wrestling every day is the best!”

Ringside News reported that the cause of death was a car accident, although Asahi’s company has not confirmed that detail. However, one man wrote on X that sites reporting the death was caused by a car accident are “mistranslating” the company’s post, which said she died of an “unexpected accident” only.

Asahi’s Company Wrote That the Wrestler ‘Has Passed Away Due to an Unexpected Accident’

The company canceled a performance and expressed “gratitude” to Asahi’s supporters.

“We would like to inform you that Asahi, a member of our company, has passed away due to an unexpected accident,” the post says. “We would also like to inform you that the Shinkiba performance on February 9th has been canceled for the time being. We will inform you about the future within the next day or two. We would like to express our gratitude to everyone who has supported Asahi so far.”

According to Slam Wrestling, “The 4-foot-11, 106-pound Asahi was born in Gunma, Japan, and debuted in August 2017.”

According to a 2022 article by Fightful, “Asahi has become one of the true faces of Ice Ribbon. Her biggest match of the year came against Tsukushi Haruka for the ICExInfinity Championship on May 4 at Ice Ribbon’s Yokohama Budokan show.”

Asahi told that site, “I was only interested in watching women’s pro wrestling, and when I was a fan, it was the promotion that I watched the most.”

A Fellow Wrestler Wrote, ‘I Can’t Believe It,’ & Revealed That Her Friendship With Asahi Dated to High School

I had never known about Asahi until my first ever Ice Ribbon show in December 2022. Out of everyone I saw on my two Ice Ribbon shows, her light was the brightest. It was clear how talented she was. Life is so fragile, you can be dead in a second. Tell ppl you love them. pic.twitter.com/DxGRqOw74h — Eric Sturrock (@EricSturrock) February 5, 2024

Fellow athlete Kaho Matsushita wrote a lengthy tribute to Asahi on her Instagram page. “I can’t believe it. I also found out about 20 minutes before the announcement,” she wrote.

“I’m sure you all already know, but Asakura and I were pretty good friends when I was in high school,” she added, according to a translation. “She’s the reason why I learned, entered, and debuted Ice.”

Matsushita added:

The girl who I went to high school from the ice side always came to class on the bus and train, and I went early to talk all the time just to be the opponent of that fight, and we had the same break time, and we used to enter a game in the classroom after school, and went to Korakuen to watch pro wrestling on the way home from school, and if I went to a tournament where ice players came out, I have to be second, but I have to know it’s okay!

She concluded, “May your soul rest in peace.”

Eric Sturrock wrote on X, “I had never known about Asahi until my first ever Ice Ribbon show in December 2022. Out of everyone I saw on my two Ice Ribbon shows, her light was the brightest. It was clear how talented she was. Life is so fragile, you can be dead in a second. Tell ppl you love them.”

