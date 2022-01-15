Ashley Haynes Missing: Maumelle, Arkansas, Woman Vanishes

Ashley Haynes is a Maumelle, Arkansas, married mother of two who disappeared while paddleboarding on the Arkansas River.

Although there was a major search effort to find the Hayes, who was heavily involved in local charity efforts, it has now been called off, according to the Maumelle Police Department.

Haynes disappeared on June 12, 2022. She remains missing.

Kelly Haynes Bingham wrote on Facebook:

We are so thankful for all of the thoughts and prayers as we continue to search for Ashley. So sorry if we have not responded to all the texts and calls, but know that they are received and very much appreciated. Today her amazing friends, family and law enforcement continue to search. The amount of people surrounding Chris, Harper and Griffin is a true testament to the person Ashley is…which is one of the best I have ever known. I’m asking you to please stop and pray for Ashley to return home today.

Here’s what you need to know:

Haynes’ Paddlecoard & Paddle Were Located by Searchers

The Maumelle Police Department in Arkansas wrote in a January 14, 2020, news release on its Facebook page that the department was “halting our active search for missing Maumelle resident Ashley Haynes.”

The department added:

Mrs. Haynes was last seen around 1pm Wednesday Jan. 12th, 2022 paddle boarding from her home on the Arkansas River. Mrs. Hayne’s paddle-board & paddle were located by searchers on Wednesday night, however investigators have found no signs of her. We will continue our search until we recover Mrs. Haynes. She was last seen wearing black or dark blue neoprene wet suit with sleeves, ankle or knee length. Crews continue searching for her on and around the river. Law enforcement asks civilians in boats to avoid the area as they search. Anyone with information is asked to please call Capt. Dustin Ivey of the Maumelle Police Dept at 1-(501)-960-3629, Thank You! PLEASE KEEP COMMENTS TO PRAYERS & SUPPORT ONLY.

According to KARK, Haynes left a note saying she would be back at 5 p.m. but never returned.

There Were Major Search Efforts to Find Haynes

According to Fox13, Haynes left to go paddleboarding at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, and her family reported her missing at 6 p.m.

A search commenced with five different agencies but to no avail.

“This morning game and fish came out, we’ve got two boats out now, currently searching as we speak, North Little Rock also has a drone up in the air and Maumelle Police Department has police officers out on foot,” Captain David Collins with Maumelle Police said, according to the television station.

“We’re concentrating on the Maumelle side of the river which will be probably the north side of the river where we think, where she actually initially entered the water,” Collins said to the station.

A friend of Haynes wrote on Facebook:

UPDATE on the search for my sweet friend Ashley Schwarz Haynes… Friends & family say she was last seen wearing a black or dark blue neoprene wetsuit, leaving her Maumelle home on the river to paddleboard around 1-2pm Wednesday. Her family contacted police around 5pm (see Facebook post below from her son) when she never returned home. Her paddleboard, paddle and a snack bag were found on a nearby island/peninsula. But no sign of Ash. Police dogs, rescue boats, drones and search teams are have been searching. State police flew overhead by helicopter to aid the search. Maumelle Police Dept is providing updates also. It is not uncommon for her to paddle on sunny, nice days. She is experienced and knows the area very well.

However, police confirmed that no snacks were found. Only the paddleboard and paddle were found, according to Arkansas Online.com.

The son’s post is no longer visible on her page, but people have shared screenshots:

Haynes Wrote on Facebook About Her Love of Outdoors Activities

Haynes’ Facebook page gives her name as Ashley Schwarz Haynes and says she is married to Chris Haynes, has two children, lives in Maumelle, Arkansas, and is from Fort Smith, Arkansas. She posted numerous family photos and indicated she enjoyed, traveling, backpacking, cooking, volunteering, camping, and hiking.

She also wrote recently about helping a dog, a charity yoga event, and urged people to help the homeless and get vaccinated.

In December, she posted a photo with her husband and wrote, “Backpack trip to Grinders Ferry on the Buffalo River. We had to unlug and step away from the post election drama. Hiked to this peak and saw a bald 🦅 eagle soaring through the sky. It was a sign to not lose hope ❤️ Change for out 🌎 was coming!.”

One woman wrote on Facebook, “Please send Ashley Schwarz Haynes safely home lord. 🙏🏻 Chris Haynes was my manager for about 5 years and I had the privilege of getting to know and hangout with this beautiful women. She is such a sweetheart. Please keep the prayers coming. I have faith that we will find you. I love y’all so much. 🙏🏻”

READ NEXT: OnlyFans Model Accused of Stabbing Boyfriend