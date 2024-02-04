Utah Substitute Teacher Ashlyn Harvey Sexually Abused Teen in Husband’s Car, Police Say

Ashlyn Harvey is a former substitute teacher in Gunnison, Utah, who is accused of having sexual contact with a teenage boy in her husband’s car.

A police booking affidavit obtained by KSL.com gave details of the police accusations against Harvey.

Mid Utah Radio gave the former sub’s full name as Ashlyn Amy Harvey, 34. The teen was 17.

According to KSL, Harvey denied having sexual contact with the boy but said she went on “long drives” with him and that he was at her home.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Boy’s Friends Dared Him to Friend Ashlyn Harvey on Social Media & He Was Surprised When She Accepted, Police Say

According to KSl, the affidavit says that was Harvey working as a substitute teacher at Gunnison Valley High School in 2022 when she met the boy, who was in the class.

“As a joke, one of his friends dared him to friend her on social media,” the affidavit says, according to KSL.

“This he did, and to his surprise, she accepted the invitation. According to the victim, the two began exchanging messages, memes, texts and eventually phone calls over the next several months,” the affidavit said.

The affidavit says the boy’s parents confronted Harvey. “They told her they felt her behavior was grossly inappropriate and warned her she could lose her job at the high school as a result,” the affidavit says, according to KSL. “According to them, Ashlyn responded, ‘I’m going to resign anyway,’ but then apologized for messaging their son and said she would cease her communication with him. A short time after this confrontation, Ashlyn did resign her teaching position at the high school.”

However, police said in the affidavit that she didn’t stop “but instead coached him on how to delete his call logs and phone messages so that his parents would not discover their communications. Her messages became more romantic in nature as time progressed, until she convinced the victim to meet her late at night,” the affidavit says, according to KSL.

Ashlyn Amy Harvey, Who Worked for a Family-Run Newspaper in Gunnison, Utah, Filled Her Facebook Page With Family Photos

On Facebook, Ashlyn Harvey says she went to Snow College and graduated from Gunnison High School in the class of 2008. She filled her page with pictures of her two young kids and husband.

In 2020, she wrote a Facebook post about the family’s newspaper, The Gunnison Gazette, closing.

“I’m going to miss the Gunnison Gazette. It’s been a part of my life for 16 years, and I am so proud of my parents! My brother Mitch Henline said it perfectly, ‘Proud of my parents. Sixteen years after starting our hometown’s little weekly newspaper, my mom and dad will be printing their last issue of the Gunnison Valley Gazette tomorrow,'” she wrote.

“Because of the growth of digital media, newspapers have been struggling for years. Despite having no journalism background my parents put out more than 830 issues. They started the Gazette wanting to focus on the good in the community.”

Harvey also revealed on Facebook that her brother, Carson Henline, appeared on “American Idol.” He was eliminated from the singing competition before going to Hollywood, she wrote in the post.

Ashlyn Harvey Is Accused of Engaging in ‘Inappropriate Touching’ With the Boy in Her Husband’s Car

Ashlyn Harvey and the teenage boy, 17, began exchanging “memes, texts and eventually phone calls over the next several months,” according to KSL-TV.

According to the radio station, police accused the former substitute teacher of picking the boy up “in her husband’s car,” and then engaging in “inappropriate touching” with him. KSL TV reported that the boy told police this happened at least 10 times, and she also took him to her house.

She was booked into the Sanpete County Jail. Harvey was released from the Utah jail on a court order on January 31, according to jail booking records out of Sanpete County.

Gunnison, Utah, is a town of about 3,500 people. “Located on the lower San Pitch, there is less sense of slope and more plain than in other Sanpete towns. Agriculture and irrigation have produced sugar beets, peas, cabbage and celery, and turkeys in the past. Today small grains and alfalfa, beef cattle and dairy products are still the heart of the valley’s life,” its website explains.

READ NEXT: Pennsylvania Man, Justin Mohn, Accused of Beheading Father.