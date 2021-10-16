ASU vs Utah Football 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Pac-12 football is back, with the No. 18 ranked Arizona State Sun Devils (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) heading to Rice-Eccles Stadium to face the Utah Utes (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16.

The game (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Arizona State vs Utah online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Arizona State vs Utah live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Arizona State vs Utah live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Arizona State vs Utah live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Arizona State vs Utah live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Arizona State vs Utah live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Arizona State vs Utah Preview

The Sun Devils enter this game winners of three straight, with their most recent victory coming against Stanford, 28-10, last weekend. ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels played well, completing 14 of 23 passes for 175 yards while also rushing for 76 yards and a score. The Sun Devils finished with 255 yards rushing and 430 total yards on offense, and they were boosted by a staunch defensive effort, as well.

Arizona State allowed just 13 yards rushing against Stanford, forcing the Cardinal to be one-dimensional. Now, the Sun Devils will be going up against a Utah offense that is averaging 30.8 points and 168.8 yards rushing per game.

“Pac-12 game, anything can happen. So that’s kind of what we anticipate this week,” ASU head coach Herm Edwards said about facing the Utes, per KSL Sports. “We play a tough opponent in Utah. They haven’t lost any conference games in the south. They’re kind of sitting like we’re sitting right now. Very physical football team in all three phases, very well-coached. There’s a blend of young talented players on both sides.”

As for the Utes, they’re fresh from a 42-26 win over USC on October 9. Utah QB Cameron Rising was incredibly effective in the win, going 22-28 for 306 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 27 yards and a score on the ground. Running back Tavion Thomas chipped in 113 yards and a TD on 16 carries and wide receiver Devaughn Velez caught four passes for 84 yards and a touchdown in a complete offensive performance.

“That was really the difference in the game was the way our offense played,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said, per ABC4. “That’s what we’re capable of, and it was good to see us play up to our potential.“

“The ball security was outstanding,” Whittingham added. “That’s what we’re looking for. That was really the primary thing that Tavion needs to work on, so if that continues, he’ll continue to get the ball.”

This will be an emotional game for the Utes, as it will be the first game for the team since the funeral for reserve defensive back Aaron Lowe, who was tragically shot and killed during a Sugar House party early on September 26. The funeral was held Monday, so the team is still reeling from that loss.