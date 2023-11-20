Austin Street Fight Video Shows Uniformed Marines in Wild Brawl

A group of uniformed Marines was captured in a viral video engaging in a street fight outside a bar in Austin, Texas.

The video was first posted on November 19, 2023, by an X page called TX Street Fights, and it has had more than 300,000 views. “Wild! Marines brawl 6th Street Austin TX 11-19-2023 fight,” that page wrote with the video.

You can watch the video below.

The video was also shared on X by Mike Sington, a former NBC Universal executive, according to his page. “Eye-popping video. Uniformed Marines and civilians get into a brawl outside Austin bar. Watch how fast police rush in to break it up,” he wrote on November 20, 2023.

The establishment, which can be seen in the video, is Voodoo Room. Daily Mail also reported that the groups had gathered “outside the Voodoo Room on the historic Sixth Street of Austin’s entertainment district.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Video Shows the Uniformed Marines & Civilians in a Street Fight Before Police Officers Intervene

Eye-popping video. Uniformed Marines and civilians get into a brawl outside Austin bar. Watch how fast police rush in to break it up. pic.twitter.com/vmvx6o0ehR — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 20, 2023

The video shows a group of uniformed Marines standing outside a bar on a city sidewalk.

Initially, a woman appears to be arguing, gesturing angrily toward a Marine. Then, another man gets involved and takes a swing at a Marine.

At that point, other Marines rush toward the man swung at. Then, other people who are not in uniform confront the Marines. The video shows shoving occurring as the scene grows tense.

People are in each other’s faces. At that point, an all-out brawl breaks out between the uniformed Marines and the other people. People on both sides throw punches, the video shows.

It only takes a few seconds before uniformed law enforcement officers rush in to stop the brawl. Multiple police officers work to pull the fighting parties apart and stop the fight. According to Daily Mail, the officers involved are Austin Police and Texas Highway Patrol officers.

It doesn’t take long for the cowboy-hat-wearing law enforcement officers to stop the fight. The Marines mill around and speak with the officers. It’s not clear whether there were any arrests. Officers on horseback then show up as many people mill around the busy street.

Heavy has reached out to the Austin, Texas, police department for comment.

Concerns About Crime Downtown Are Growing in Austin

According to CBS Austin, downtown business owners have been raising concerns about increases in crime and homelessness in the downtown entertainment district.

“APD officers are constantly patrolling areas and regions of the city proactively. Our officers work hard every day to provide a safe environment for the community we serve and protect with the resources we have at hand,” Austin police told CBS in July 2023.

People responded to the video in Sington’s comment thread on X. “@USMC um sirs!.. this doesn’t look good,” wrote one. “It’s like a clown car. What are all those Rangers doing there?” wrote another.

“The optics alone of fighting a marine (in uniform) should make you rethink your life,” a woman wrote. Some people in the comment thread questioned whether police were treating the Black brawlers more tough than the white Marine brawlers. “I don’t see them arresting any white marines. of course,” a person wrote.

Heavy has also contacted the Texas Division of Public Safety.

READ NEXT: Where Amy Carter is Now