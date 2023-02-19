Amy Carter Now: Where Is Jimmy Carter’s Daughter Today?

Many Americans remember Amy Carter as a 9-year-old child who grew up partly in the White House. However, where is Amy Carter now?

Today, Amy Lynn Carter is 55 years old. She married in 1996, according to the Associated Press, and she is the mother of an adult son named Hugo James Wentzel.

Her father, former President Jimmy Carter, is today 98 years old and is receiving hospice care at home, according to the Carter Center, after a series of hospitalizations.

According to ABC News, Amy Carter was only 9 years old when her father was inaugurated, the youngest presidential child since the children of President John F. Kennedy.

Today, online records show that Amy Carter lives in Atlanta, Georgia. She lives in a four-bedroom home worth about $814,000 on Zillow. Heavy is not linking to the Zillow page to preserve Amy Carter’s privacy. Although she’s worked as a book illustrator and helped observe elections for the Carter Center over the years, Amy Carter today is living a largely private life without public controversy.

I love my story about when I was 4 & I was so concerned for Amy Carter being an only child at the WH that I wrote to her & told her I’d be her friend. Receiving this in the mail is one of my earliest memories. pic.twitter.com/N9kv1lNYN5 — Golden Caulfield (@SoSofieFatale) July 22, 2021

Amy Carter Married James Wentzel, a Computer Consultant She Met in a Bookstore, in 1996

According to an Associated Press article in 1996, Amy Carter, then 28, married computer consultant James Wentzel “in a homespun ceremony Sunday on the bank of a pond where her late grandmother, Lillian, used to fish.”

According to the AP, Wentzel, then 27, who is from Herndon, Virginia, worked as a computer consultant for the University of New Orleans while studying for a master’s degree at Tulane University.

The AP reported that Carter met Wentzel while working “in an Atlanta bookstore managed by Wentzel.”

“We are all happy. The bride and groom are now husband and wife,” Jimmy Carter said, according to AP. According to the story, Wentzel’s father Jim is a retired Mobil Oil company executive.

Public records show that James Wentzel also lives in Atlanta today.

Amy Carter Is a Mother & Book Illustrator

#HappyBirthday to #AmyCarter. Peace activist and US President #JimmyCarter's daughter. A look back to her first day at school in DC. pic.twitter.com/h6HCx0heKB — NBC News Archives (@NBCNewsArchives) October 19, 2017

Amy Carter and her husband later had a son together, according to ABC News.

According to the Christian Science Monitor, Carter, in 2000, was living a “quiet life in Atlanta” with James Wentzel and their son, Hugo James Wentzel, who was then 7 months old.

Today, according to online records, Hugo James Wentzel is 23 years old and also lives in Atlanta, Georgia. Hugo Wentzel was photographed as a child when he accompanied Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter to a ribbon cutting for the Carter Presidential Library and Museum, according to Boston.com.

Amy Carter also illustrated a children’s book, “The Little Baby Snoogle-Fleejer” in 1995 that was authored by Jimmy Carter based on a fairy tale he made up for Amy when she was a child, according to Amazon.com.

Amy Carter Was Once Arrested for Protesting Against United States Policies on South Africa During the Apartheid Era

After leaving the White House, Carter became involved in activism. According to Christian Science Monitor, Amy Carter “went to Brown University” and was arrested “during student protests against United States policies in South Africa (then under apartheid) and Central America. The charges against her were later dropped.”

She was acquitted of charges stemming from a protest “against CIA recruiting at the University of Massachusetts,” according to a 1987 Associated Press article.

According to the Monitor, Carter also pursued a “master’s degree in art history at Tulane University in New Orleans.”

She was a board member at the Carter Center, which was established by her father, the Monitor reported. The Center’s website no longer lists her on the Board of Trustees, however.

In 2006, Amy Carter was an observer for the Carter Center’s efforts to monitor the elections in Gaza and the West Bank, according to the Carter Center.

