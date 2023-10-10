Babies Killed, Beheaded in Israel by Hamas at Kfar Aza: Israeli TV

Babies were killed in Israel by Hamas at the kibbutz Kfar Aza, and some of them were beheaded during the surprise attack on the residential community, according to a reporter on the ground for i24 News.

The written i24 news report, by journalist Nicole Zedek says, “About 40 babies and young children have been taken out on gurneys — so far.”

The Jewish Chronicle reported that the reports emanated from Kfar Aza kibbutz near the Gaza border.

You can watch the i24 reporter’s original report, which was shared on X, below. In it, she said that babies were beheaded. i24News is a 24-hour television news channel based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Israeli Reporter Said Soldiers Told Her They Found ‘Babies, Their Heads Cut Off’ & ‘Families Completely Gunned Down in Their Beds’

Hamas beheaded babies. We will eradicate them. pic.twitter.com/EnE827G3XV — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) October 10, 2023

“It’s hard to explain the mass casualties that happened right here,” the i24 reporter said in the broadcast. “I’m talking to some of the soldiers, and they say what they’ve witnessed as they’ve been walking through these different houses, these different communities, babies, their heads cut off, that’s what they said, gunned down. Families completely gunned down in their beds.”

The reporter continued: “You can see some of these soldiers right now, comforting each other. Many of them reserves who jumped into action leaving their own families behind as well not knowing the sheer horror that they were about to come to. They say they’ve never experienced anything like this, this is nothing anyone could have even imagined whne you’re walking through here.”

She said there are “baby cribs thrown to the side, doors thrown wide open, still some Israeli bodies still here because the fighting in the community just ended.”

According to the i24 reporter, it was taking the soldiers 30 to 40 minutes to clear houses because “many of these houses still have grenades in them, booby traps.”

She said people “were with their families playing” when attacked and added that the area was also “littered with the bodies of terrorists.” She said there were about 70 armed terrorists involved in the attack, which she described as “violence with guns, with grenades, with knifes, targeting these innocent civilians in their homes.”

The print version of the story says, “The smell of death — that’s what’s left of a once vibrant community. Now, the foreign press were invited to witness the inhumane crimes, much like the Allies had done after they had won the second World War and liberated the Holocaust concentration camps.”

An Israeli Military Official Confirmed That Babies Were Killed in Their Bedrooms

'It's not a war, it's not a battle. It's a massacre' Journalists are let into Kfar Aza for the first time, four days after the community came under the shock attack by Hamas terrorists IDF Major General Itai Veruv describes the scene of brutal violence, where whole families… pic.twitter.com/HJzoMKj2Ta — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) October 10, 2023

Israeli Major General Itai Veruv spoke to reporters at the scene of the Kibbutz massacre: “It is not a battlefield. You see the babies, the mothers, the fathers, in their bedrooms, in their protection rooms and how the terrorist kills them. It’s not a war, it’s not a battlefield. It’s a massacre, it’s a terror activity.”

“It is something that I never saw in my life,” he continued. “It’s something that we used to imagine from our grandfathers, grandmothers in the pogrom in Europe and other places. It’s not something that happens in the new history.”

CBS News reported that 900 Israelis are dead in the attacks, most civilians. Another 2,500 were reported wounded.

Israel responded with airstrikes; according to CBS, the airstrikes “had killed more than 687 people as of Monday, including at least 140 children, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. It said another 3,700 more were wounded in the strikes.”

READ NEXT: German Woman Shani Louk Paraded on Back of Hamas Militants’ Pickup