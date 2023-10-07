Shani Louk: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Shani Louk was identified as the German woman whose body was paraded on a pickup truck by Hamas militants in a graphic video that has caused outrage throughout the world, according to Daily Mail.

A woman named Adi Louk wrote on X: “This is my sister Shani louk. She it taken by Hamas. She is a German citizen.” The post contained the German translation as well of the same message. “Das Ist meine Schwester Shani Louk. Sie wurde heute von Hamas entfuehrt. Sie Ist deutsche Staatsbuergerin.”

Louk’s mother also posted a video speaking about her daughter in German.

The pickup video, which went viral, is extremely graphic.According to Daily Mail, Hamas claimed the woman in the truck video was a female Israeli soldier, but Louk’s cousin Tomasina Weintraub-Louk confirmed to Daily Mail that Louk’s family had “recognized her distinctive leg tattoos and dreadlocked hair.” She is 30.

The Washington Post spoke to the same cousin who confirmed that Shani Louk was missing after “militants overran an outdoor dance party near Kibbutz Urim on Saturday morning” October 7, 2023. The Post reported that Louk also holds Israeli citizenship.

The video emerged as Hamas militants engaged in a surprise strike against Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel was launching a counteroffensive against Hamas, saying, according to NBC News, “We are embarking on a long and difficult war that was forced on us by a murderous Hamas attack.”

According to CNN, at least 300 people have died in the Hamas attacks, approximately 1,500 are injured, and there are other missing hostages.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Extremely Graphic Video Shows the Brutalized Young Woman on the Back of a Pickup Truck as Militants Jeer & Wave Weapons

The video is too graphic to share here, but it is widely available on X. Extreme caution should be used before deciding whether to view it. It shows a group of Hamas militants on the back of a pickup truck, parading a young woman’s body around.

She is wearing only underwear and appears deceased, although that was not officially confirmed. Her leg is bent at an unnatural angle, and one of the militants has his leg on her body. The militants shout and wave weapons around.

Her tattoos are visible on her leg.

In another post in both Hebrew and Arabic, Adi Louk wrote, “Ask the gunmen to protect her safety and dignity, and remember that she is innocent and that she holds #German citizenship.”

The page appears to have been created solely for that purpose.

2. On Instagram, Shani Louk Posted Photos of Her Travels & Wrote That ‘Life Is a Blessing’

Louk had an Instagram page.

In July, she wrote, “Shankra festival 💗⚡️🦋🌲thank you🙏🏽🙏🏽#shankra #shankrafestival.”

“Life is a blessing,” she wrote with another Instagram post in July. She wrote, “In the nature is more easy for me to connect to my spirit the universe and my god, the sea the trees have they’re own unique singing and so we pray together, God will give you all you ask for💗🙏🏽”

Other Instagram posts showed her in Mexico and with her boyfriend. She recently posted a photo of Croatia.

According to CNN, other Israelis have been kidnapped according to videos viewed by their relatives.

3. Shani Louk’s Mother Recorded a Video About Her Daughter, Saying She Was in Israel With a Tourist Group

The mother of Shani Louk, the woman whose body was seen on video in the back of a pick-up truck driven by Palestinian terrorists to Gaza, released a statement earlier today.

In a video, Louk’s mother said that her daughter was German and was with a tourist group in Israel.

“The mother of Shani Louk, the woman whose body was seen on video in the back of a pick-up truck driven by Palestinian terrorists to Gaza, released a statement earlier today,” reported.the site, Visegrád 24, which shared the video on X.

“She confirmed she had seen her daughter on the video & asked the public for help with more information,” the site reported.

The cousin told the Post that Louk’s family tried to reach her when they heard about the Hamas attack. “We knew she was in the party; she didn’t answer,” Louk’s cousin told the newspaper.

People from many different countries have written tributes on Louk’s Instagram page. “One day you are having fun at the festival, the next day the whole world is watching your lifeless body behind the pickup on the internet… scary and brutal. My only wish is that those who did this will not go unpunished,” wrote one person.

4. Shani Louk Was at a Music Festival ‘for Peace’ When She Was Seized

According to Daily Mail, Louk “was at a music festival for peace when she was seized by terrorists as they attacked Israel in a surprise assault.”

Daily Mail reported that a second woman, Noa Argamani, was driven away on a motorbike from the same music festival.

“We have heard nothing. We are hoping for positive news. It is definitely Shani. She was at a music festival for peace. This is a nightmare for our family,” Daily Mail quoted Weintraub-Louk as saying.

CNN described how the Hamas militants invaded the music festival. “We didn’t even have any place to hide because we were at [an] open space,” attendee Tal Gibly told CNN. “Everyone got so panicked and started to take their stuff.”

5. Shani Louk Worked as a Tattoo Artist

On Instagram, Louk linked to a separate page containing pictures of tattoos.

Daily Mail reported that she worked as a tattoo artist.

CNN quoted a source in the German Foreign Ministry as saying, “the Federal Foreign Office and the German embassy in Tel Aviv are in close contact with the Israeli authorities in order to clarify whether and to what extent German citizens are affected.”

