BAFTAs 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US Free

The 74th annual British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) are airing on Sunday, April 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on BBC America in the United States.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 BAFTAs online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of BBC America and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the 2021 BAFTAs live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of BBC America and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 BAFTAs live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of BBC America and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” or “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2021 BAFTAs live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

BAFTAs 2021 Preview

The British Academy Film Awards 🏆 Sunday, April 11 at 9 pm | BBC AmericaDon't miss the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, April 11 at 9pm. #BAFTA #BBCAmerica Subscribe now: bit.ly/1aP6Fo9 Twitter: twitter.com/bbcamerica Facebook: facebook.com/bbcamerica Tumblr: bbcamerica.tumblr.com Instagram: instagram.com/bbcamerica Snapchat: snapchat.com/add/bbcamerica_tv Visit our official website to watch full episodes and more: bbcamerica.com/ 2021-04-06T21:09:44Z

The BAFTAs honor the best in film from the previous year. The 2021 awards are hosted by Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary along with a small group of presenters at the Royal Albert Hall in London and a few additional presenters joining from Los Angeles. The nominees will join the festivities virtually.

“Nomadland” and “Rocks” lead all nominees with seven nominations apiece, followed by “The Father,” “Mank,” “Minari,” and “Promising Young Woman” with six each.

The nominations are as follows:

Best Film

“The Father”

“The Mauritanian”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Outstanding British Film

“Calm With Horses”

“The Dig”

“The Father”

“His House”

“Limbo”

“The Mauritanian”

“Mogul Mowgli”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Rocks”

“Saint Maud”

Director

Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”)

Shannon Murphy (“Babyteeth”)

Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”)

Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Jasmila Žbanić (“Quo Vadis, Aida?”)

Sarah Gavron (“Rocks”)

Original Screenplay

“Another Round”

“Mank”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Rocks”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Adapted Screenplay

Moira Buffini (“The Dig”)

Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller (“The Father”)

Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven (“The Mauritanian”)

Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Ramin Bahrani (“The White Tiger”)

Leading Actress

Bukky Bakray (“Rocks”)

Radha Blank (“The Forty-Year-Old Version”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Wunmi Mosaku (“His House”)

Alfre Woodard (“Clemency”)

Leading Actor

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Adarsh Gourav (“The White Tiger”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Mads Mikkelsen (“Another Round”)

Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)

Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar (“Calm With Horses”)

Kosar Ali (“Rocks”)

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Dominique Fishback (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Ashley Madekwe (“County Lines”)

Yuh-Jung Youn (“Minari”)

Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Barry Keoghan (“Calm With Horses”)

Alan Kim (“Minari”)

Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night In Miami…”)

Clarke Peters (“Da 5 Bloods”)

Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”)

Outstanding Debut by a British

Writer, Director or Producer

Remi Weekes (“His House”)

Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai (“Limbo”)

Jack Sidey (“Moffie”)

Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (“Rocks”)

Rose Glass, Oliver Kassman (“Saint Maud”)

Film not in English Language

Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen (“Another Round”)

Andrei Konchalovsky, Alisher Usmanov (“Dear Comrades!”)

Ladj Ly (“Les Misérables”)

Lee Isaac Chung, Christina Oh (“Minari”)

Jasmila Žbanić, Damir Ibrahimovich (“Quo Vadis, Aida?”)

Documentary

Alexander Nanau (“Collective”)

Alastair Fothergill, Jonnie Hughes, Keith Scholey (“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”)

Bryan Fogel, Thor Halvorssen (“The Dissident”)

Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster (“My Octopus Teacher”)

Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes (“The Social Dilemma”)

Animated Film

Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae (“Onward”)

Pete Docter, Dana Murray (“Soul”)

Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young (“Wolfwalkers”)

Original Score

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (“Mank”)

Emile Mosseri (“Minari”)

James Newton Howard (“News of the World”)

Anthony Willis (“Promising Young Woman”)

Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (“Soul”)

Casting

Shaheen Baig (“Calm with Horses”)

Alexa L. Fogel (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Julia Kim (“Minari”)

Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu (“Promising Young Woman”)

Lucy Pardee (“Rocks”)

Cinematography

Sean Bobbitt (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Erik Messerschmidt (“Mank”)

Alwin H. Küchler (“The Mauritanian”)

Dariusz Wolski (“News of the World”)

Joshua James Richards (“Nomadland”)

Editing

Yorgos Lamprinos (“The Father”)

Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Frédéric Thoraval (“Prominsg Young Woman”)

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen (“Sound of Metal”)

Alan Baumgarten (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Production Design

Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald (“The Dig”)

Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone (“The Father”)

Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale (“Mank”)

David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan (“News of the World”)

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer (“Rebecca”)

Costume Design

Michael O’Connor (“Ammonite”)

Alice Babidge (“The Dig”)

Alexandra Byrne (“Emma”)

Ann Roth (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Trish Summerville (“Mank”)

Make up and Hair

Jenny Shircore (“The Dig”)

Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams (“Mank”)

Mark Coulier (“Pinocchio”)

Sound

Nominees TBC (“Greyhound”)

Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney (“News of the World”)

Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder (“Nomadland”)

Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker(“Soul”)

Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc (“Sound of Metal”)

Special Visual Effects

Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt (“Greyhound”)

Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins (“The Midnight Sky”)

Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury (“Mulan”)

Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher (“The One and Only Ivan”)

Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley (“Tenet”)

British Short Animation

Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe (“The Fire Next Time”)

Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf (“The Owl and the Pussycat”)

Daniel Quirke, Jamie MacDonald, Brid Arnstein (“The Song of a Lost Boy”)

British Short Film

Jesse Lewis Reece, Ike Newman (“Eyelash”)

Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies (“Lizard”)

John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja (“Lucky Break”)

Ghada Eldemellawy (“Miss Curvy”)

Farah Nabulsi (“The Present”)

EE Rising Star Award

Bukky Bakray

Conrad Khan

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Sope Dìrísù