Baltimore Bridge Collapse Videos Show Crash as 7 People Remain Missing

Videos show the “complete collapse” of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26. They also capture the moment the cargo ship crashed into the bridge.

You can see the videos throughout this article. One shows the exact moment the cargo ship rammed into the bridge, causing it to collapse.

The ship left the Port of Baltimore and struck the bridge at 1:30 a.m., causing a “catastrophic collapse,” Maryland Secretary of Transportation Paul Wiedefeld said in a news conference.

“We know there were individuals on the bridge at the time of the collapse working on the bridge, contractors for us,” Wiedefeld said. Video shows cars driving on the bridge right before it was struck.

Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace said in a news conference that authorities were looking for up to seven people who were on the bridge when the collapse occurred. Wallace said he is not sure how many vehicles were on the deck of the bridge when it collapsed, and he said authorities heard reports that workers were on the bridge at the time.

Authorities don’t know how many vehicles are in the water, however, and they said the number of people who are missing and fell into the water is at least seven, but Wallace said the number is dynamic and could change.

“Our sonar has detected the presence of vehicles submerged in the water,” Wallace said, adding that there is a large area to search.

Here’s what you need to know

Authorities Say the ‘Singaporean-Flagged’ Cargo Ship Struck the Baltimore Bridge

Initially, authorities were told that “a ship may have struck the Key bridge,” Wallace said. Then, he said they received multiple calls that “portions of the Key bridge had actually collapsed.”

Wallace said it’s believed the ship’s crew remains on the vessel.

According to CNN, the cargo ship that struck the Francis Scott Key bridge is “Singaporean-flagged.”

The ship “altered course and veered toward a pillar shortly before impact,” CNN reported citing “ship-tracking data.”

The cause is unclear although CNN reported that the network has inquired about a possible power failure.

The ship is called Dali and was traveling to Colombo, Sri Lanka, CNN reported.

The Fire Chief Said ‘Multiple People’ Were Likely on the Bridge at the Time of the Collapse

Wallace called the incident “a complete collapse of the Key bridge.”

“There were likely multiple people on the bridge at the time of the collapse and that, as a result, multiple people were on the water. we were able to remove two people from the water,” Wallace said.

One person was not injured. Another person is in “very serious condition” at a local trauma center, he said.

There is a massive search and rescue effort underway with Marine and other assets, according to Wallace.

“Over the next eight to 12 hours, you will expect to continue to see our maritime assets functioning,” Wallace said. Authorities have to do damage assessment before they can board the ship, Wallace said.

In the same news conference, Mayor Brandon Scott called it an “unthinkable tragedy,” calling for prayers. He said that people have to be thinking of the families who were impacted.

The County Executive Johnny Olszewski called it an “unspeakable tragedy” and said authorities know there will be “families and individuals impacted by this.” He said there was a “long road ahead.”

According to Olszewski, the focus is currently on search and rescue efforts.

Wallace said the water is “current influenced.” He said that “we are battling darkness,” although divers are working “closer to the debris field.” Wallace said authorities will rely on experts to tell them when the point is reached of “non survivability.”

