How to Watch Baylor vs TCU Basketball Game Today

The top-ranked Baylor Bears look to keep rolling as they head to TCU on Saturday.

Baylor vs TCU Basketball 2022 Preview

The Baylor Bears have not slowed down since winning it all last season. If anything, the program has only grown stronger and sits at 14-0. entering Saturdaydf

Baylor’s latest win came against Oklahoma, 84-74. It was a double-digit victory for the Bears but head coach Scott Drew was not happy with the fact that the Sooners shot 55.8 percent from the field.

“Definitely, some things that we can improve on, and that’s good,” Drew said. “At the same time, they’re top five in the nation in field goal percentage for a reason. They run good offense, they have talented players. Porter does a great job. So there’s always a combination because you are playing somebody. But definitely there are things that we could hone in on and get better on.”

While Baylor has been rolling, TCU has been stagnant, not having played a game since December 21.

“I can tell you they’re going to be excited to play,” Drew said. “It’s their first Big 12 game, and that brings a lot of excitement as well. We’re expecting them to be at full force and ready to go.”

TCU coach Jamie Dixon admitted that there is not a ton of benefit to sitting out so long at this point in the year, with the veteran skipper in favor of the team working out their issues on the court.

“People ask, ‘How are you making it a positive that he’s out for two weeks?’ There is no positive. You don’t get better. Sitting out is not good. You’ve got to reinforce that you fall behind and this is the wrong league to do that in. When the time comes, you’ve got to make yourself as ready as possible and mentally as tough as possible and find a way.”

TCU knows they’re in for a test but aren’t backing down from the top team in the country.

“For me, I’ve been around it. I’ve been No. 1 before, we’ve beaten No. 1,” Dixon said this week. “With that said, I think I mentioned to our guys that they’re No. 1. I’ve obviously mentioned they’re good. I don’t really watch the rankings that close. “But whatever it takes. We want to get the best crowd we can. We want to create the best atmosphere we can and be the best team we can be. Whatever it takes to do that. But there’s a number in front of Baylor and it’s accurate. They’ve earned it.”

Baylor is a near double-digit favorite for the matchup, coming in at -9.5. The total is set at 142 points.

“We just have to dig deep,” said TCU junior forward Emanuel Millerji . “Baylor is the No. 1 team in the country right now and we know what they’re capable of. We also know what we’re capable of and we have to go out and execute and follow the game plan.”