Bears vs Lions Thanksgiving Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Chicago Bears (3-7) head to Ford Field on Thanksgiving day to take on the Detroit Lions (0-9-1) in an NFC North showdown.

The game (12:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Bears vs Lions online:

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Bears vs Lions live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Bears vs Lions live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with Fox, and you can get your first month for $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Bears vs Lions live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Bears vs Lions live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Bears vs Lions live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Bears vs Lions Preview

It could be a battle of the backups in this one. Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton will be under center for the Bears, with Chicago’s rookie QB Justin Fields out with a rib injury. For the Lions, there’s a chance starter Jared Goff may not be able to go, and if that’s the case, backup Tim Boyle will get the nod.

The Bears have won six of the last seven games against the Lions, and the last two Thanksgiving games. Not all is well in Chicago, though. There have been rumblings this week that Bears players want head coach Matt Nagy gone, although the Bears coach has shot that particular rumor down.

Chicago may have had recent success against Detroit, but the Bears have lost five in a row, with their two most recent losses coming in heartbreaking fashion. Chicago fell to both the Pittsburg Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens late in the fourth quarter

“Obviously it is unfortunate to lose the game that way we did back-to-back weeks like that. The guys are battling but in the end we’re not finishing,” Nagy said after the team’s Week 11 loss to the Ravens, adding:

“You keep fighting, you keep believing in each other and you keep it real simple. You never stop fighting. That’s all you can do.”

On the other side, the Lions are coming off a 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns Week 11. Boyle filled in for Goff, and he had a rough outing, completing 15 of 23 passes for just 77 yards and two interceptions. When speaking to the media on November 23, though, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said arrows are pointing towards Goff getting the start.

“I thought he was better today,” Campbell said about Goff. “I think it’s leading [towards him starting]. We’ll see.”

“He’s tough,” Campbell added. “Honestly, that’s part of my concern because I know how tough he is and he tells you he’s being truthful, but I know how bad he wants to play. He’s been through a lot — played through a lot. I appreciate that about him, but I do want to make sure he’s definitely ready to go. And I do think it’s trending that way.”

Both teams are ranked toward the bottom of the league in scoring, with the Bears averaging 16.3 points a game and the Lions scoring 16.0 points. Whether it’s Dalton vs Goff or Dalton vs Boyle, this doesn’t promise to be a very high scoring affair.