Beau Wilson, Farmington Shooting Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Beau Wilson was named as the 18-year-old shooting suspect who police say roamed through a Farmington, New Mexico, neighborhood, randomly shooting and killing three people and injuring others, including two officers, on May 15, 2023.

Farmington Police Deputy Chief Kyle Dowdy released Wilson’s name during a May 16, 2023, news conference. They said that Wilson, who was armed with three firearms, including an AR-style rifle, had only minor infractions as a juvenile, but nothing very serious, and they are still searching for a motive.

Two of the victims were in their 70s, and one was in their 90s, police said, adding that the deceased victims, all female, were traveling in cars. Two of the victims were a mother and daughter, authorities said.

Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said in a video news releasethat the 18-year-old suspect engaged in a series of shootings throughout about a quarter of a mile of the city, toting three weapons, including an AR-style rifle, during what he dubbed a "rampage." He killed three people and injured six more, Hebbe said. "It appears to be completely random," Hebbe said, adding that the suspect was shot and killed by police. Two officers were also injured, but they are expected to survive, the chief said. "Please release the names," a person wrote on the Farmington police Facebook page. “Three women were senselessly shot today. One was my sister’s dear friend. A retired school nurse coming from church ⛪️ going to her car.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Farmington Police Said Beau Wilson Was a Student at Farmington High School Who Purchased 1 of the Firearms Legally in November 2022

🚨#UPDATE: New footage shows a male suspect that killed four people and injured two police officers at the church in Farmington, New Mexico Police later killed the suspect pic.twitter.com/FaI9zUy86z — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 15, 2023

Speaking in the news conference, Farmington Police Deputy Chief Kyle Dowdy said Wilson was a student at Farmington High School. He was armed with multiple firearms, including an AR-style rifle, Dowdy said.

“We are still investigating how he came into possession of those firearms. But we do know that he did purchase one legally in November 2022,” said Dowdy, who added that Wilson turned 18 in October 2022. He said a family member was the legal owner of the other two firearms.

Two of the victims were in a vehicle together in a work-related manner. However, police said there is no evidence Wilson knew any of the victims. Dowdy said the shooting was “arbitrary” and random. “He was shooting indiscriminately,” Dowdy said. Most of the victims were driving through the area in their vehicles, police said.

“At this point, we haven’t determined any link between the victims and the suspect. … We have discovered nothing that leads us to believe that the suspect knew any of the people. There’s no indication that that’s going to change. This was completely random. The shooting was arbitrary and up and down the street. Approximately a quarter of a mile crime scene. So pretty large and vast and he was just shooting indiscriminately.”

A video that appears to show the Farmington shooter went viral.

Be forewarned that the language in it is graphic. “He’s shooting at the f****** cops,” a man says in the video, as a figure in black with what appears to be a gun paces around.

The man says, “Holy f***, dog. There’s this guy. I’m watching a guy shoot at the f****** cops with an extended clip right now dog. Holy f***.”

Continues the narrator: “He shot at me too dog,” and says, “There’s a person laying in the middle of the street. He’s just walking in f****** circles with the f****** Glock with an extended clip.”

The man with the gun falls to the ground. “Oh wow, f****** idiot. I just watched him die,” says the video’s narrator.

Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett said in the news conference, “Yesterday our community was shaken to the core.” He said he was addressing citizens in a continued spirit of hope and healing. He said the community needs to come together to show its “true character.” He said countless lives were saved by the “heroic” actions by law enforcement officers.

Three officers were at lunch and responded to the call without body armor, Duckett said. He confirmed that two officers were injured, but they were treated at a hospital and have been released. Duckett said there were many “acts of bravery” in the neighborhood.

2. Police, Who Called the Shooting Rampage ‘Purely Random,’ Say They Are Speaking With Beau Wilson’s Family to Determine a Motive

Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said in a video news release that it was “one of the most horrific and difficult days that Farmington has ever had as a community.”

He said that police have not yet determined a motive.

Dowdy said in the news conference that there were concerns raised about past mental health issues involving Wilson, but he did not elaborate. There were at least 150 rounds found, but it’s not clear how many were fired by the suspect, Dowdy said.

According to Hebbe, it was “difficult to understand how something like this happens.”

He said that police were talking with family members of the suspect to see if they could figure out why he engaged in the rampage.

“It appears to be purely random. There were no schools, no churches and no individuals targeted,” Hebbe said.

A woman wrote on Facebook, “Please pray for my hometown of Farmington, New Mexico, for those grieving today’s deaths and who are left with trauma and fear.” She wrote that the shooter “was supposed to graduate from Farmington High School this week” and asked for people to pray for “his classmates who have to walk across the stage for their diploma on Tuesday.”

3. The Chief Says Beau Wilson ‘Roamed Throughout the Neighborhood,’ Randomly Firing ‘at Whatever Entered His Head to Shoot at’

BREAKING: Another mass shooting. According to authorities, a tragic incident unfolded in Farmington, New Mexico, where an alleged gunman opened fire, resulting in the loss of three civilian lives and the hospitalization of two officers. Responding to the situation were the… pic.twitter.com/5l45rw8T2g — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 15, 2023

Dowdy said the suspect “roamed through the neighborhood and indiscriminately fired at at least six houses and three vehicles.”

“At 10:56 a.m. a Ring doorbell in the neighborhood observed the suspect firing his first shots in the vicinity. At approximately 10:57 a.m., officers from the Farmington Police Department were dispatched to the area of Ute and North Dustin following reports of shots fired,” Dowdy said. “At 11:02 as shots were still continuously being fired by the suspect, officers arrived on scene. At 11:06 a.m. shots were fired by multiple officers and the suspect. The suspect was shot and almost simultaneously an officer was shot. … The suspect was shot and was pronounced deceased on the scene.”

Farmington High School’s wrestling team lists “106 lbs Beau Wilson 2nd place” in a 2020 post on Facebook.

The police chief described how mobile the suspect was, saying he “roamed throughout the neighborhood up to a quarter of a mile.”

According to the chief, the suspect shot at at least six houses and three cars and “randomly fired at whatever entered his head to shoot at.”

He said the active shooter “engaged numerous citizens” and then was “engaged by the police before the rampage stopped.”

4. Two Officers Were Shot During the Incident, the Chief Says

ATF is responding to a report of a mass shooting in Farmington, NM. Please contact @FPDNM with any inquiries. pic.twitter.com/CA1KtQFE5u — ATF Phoenix (@ATFPhoenix) May 15, 2023

The first call came in at around 10:57 a.m. for a shots fired report, Hebbe says. Five minutes later, an officer arrived and three minutes after that, shots were fired by officers, and the suspect was down, Hebbe said.

He confirmed that two officers were wounded, but they are expected to survive.

Three citizens were killed, he said, and other citizens were wounded.

5. The Suspect Was Shot & Killed by Police

🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING: Four are confirmed dead in an active mass shooting in Farmington, New Mexico. Two officers have been injured. One victim was reported to be a 35-year-old male who had been shot in the arm. One fatality, a young Caucasian male, was observed in the 700 block of… pic.twitter.com/Mh2fbeLiqY — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 15, 2023

Hebbe said police shot the suspect at least one time, and he was killed at the scene by responding officers.

“I don’t even know what to say,” the chief said. “My deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.”

The chief said the scene was “chaotic” as dispatchers received nine different calls, and responding officers tried to pin down the suspect’s exact location.

Officers pinned down the suspect’s location, and there was an “exchange” of gunfire, said the chief.

A state police officer was also shot and drove himself to the hospital, Hebbe said.

The chief said that, initially, it was believed there could be a second shooter, but it’s now believed that the suspect acted alone.

READ NEXT: The Allen, Texas, Mall Shooting Victims