Allen, Texas, Shooting Victims: Names, Photos & Tributes

Christian LaCour was the first Allen, Texas, mall shooting victim to be named in the wake of the massacre that took the lives of eight people.

Sandra Montgomery, LaCour’s grandmother, confirmed the news in a Facebook post. “My beautiful grandson, Christian LaCour, was the security guard killed in the shooting at Allen Texas. He was such a beautiful soul, 20 years old with goals for his future I was so proud of him and so glad I got to see him 2 weeks ago,” she wrote.

“Please pray for my family,” she wrote, calling the tragedy “almost unbearable.”

The shooter, identified as Mauricio Garcia, had also worked as a security guard, according to a state database, but his license was expired. Fire and police officials, speaking in a news conference, say the gunman shot and killed eight people and wounded seven others at the outlet mall in Allen on May 6, 2023, before being shot and killed by a police officer who was at the shopping center for an unrelated reason.

Cottonwood Creek Church was holding a community prayer service on May 7, 2023, in memory of the victims.

Heavy will provide a photo, name and bio for each shooting victim as they are named.

Here’s what you need to know about the Allen mall shooting victims:

Christian LaCour

NBC5 reporter Katy Blakey wrote on Facebook that LaCour was a Farmersville resident who “worked as a security guard.”

Before his death was confirmed, LaCour’s grandmother wrote on Facebook, “Please be in prayer for the people in Allen Texas at the mall. My grandson and granddaughter work there. My granddaughter has been located but my grandson hasn’t. Just lift them up in prayer please.”

Fox4 News reported that LaCour’s mother had also confirmed he was among the victims.

Police have not yet released a motive for the attack, but multiple reports say the shooter had a patch with white supremacist insignia at the time of the massacre.

The Allen Mayor Told the Victims & Their Families, ‘We Will Wrap Our Arms Around You’

Allen Mayor Ken Fulk said in a statement:

Today is a tragic day for the City of Allen, our citizens, our friends and visitors who were at the Allen Premium Outlets. We are a strong and caring community, and we want all of the victims and their families impacted by this tragedy to know that we will wrap our arms around you, and we are here for you. The city of Allen pledges to offer our complete support. We know you are grieving, we are grieving. Rest assured, the nation and the world are also grieving. Allen is a proud and safe city which makes today’s senseless act of violence even more shocking. However, I want to commend our police and fire departments for their quick response. Their thorough training not to hesitate to move toward the threat likely saved more lives today. We also want to thank all of our surrounding municipalities and law enforcement agencies for offering their assistance at the scene. This collective effort is what makes our North Texas communities united.

READ NEXT: Video Shows Moment Range Rover Ran Into Brownsville, Texas, Migrants, Killing 7