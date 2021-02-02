Beaux Cormier: Louisiana Man Hired Hitmen to Kill Niece He Raped, Cops Say

Two women were killed in a shooting in Louisiana on January 13 as part of a murder-for-hire plot to silence a rape victim, police said, although neither of the two murder victims was the intended target of the plot. In a press release issued on February 1, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that Beaux Cormier, who had been previously arrested for third-degree rape of his niece, hired two of his friends to try to murder the rape victim.

The sheriff’s office stated that one murder victim, Cormier’s sister Brittany, was “murdered as a result of telling the shooter she was in fact the rape victim, likely saving the life of the actual rape victim.” The other victim, Hope Nettleton, was visiting Brittany at the home and was fatally shot after attempting to fight the shooter, authorities said.

Cormier and the two men he hired, Andrew Eskine and Dalvin Wilson, are in custody and all three have been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to jail records.

Cormier Is a Convicted Sex Offender & Hired His 2 Friends to Murder the Rape Victim, His Niece

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff, Tim Soignet, announced that authorities responded to a residence at 103 Montegut St on January 13, 2021, and found both Brittany Cormier, 34, and Nettleton, 37, deceased from gunshot wounds.

He said detectives discovered that Beaux Cormier had been previously arrested in Vermillion Parish and charged with the third-degree rape of his niece, a case that is still pending. Soignet also added that Cormier is a convicted sex offender. Authorities found that Cormier, 35, hired two friends, Andrew Eskine and Dalvin Wilson with the purpose of murdering the rape victim and financially compensated both.

All three men went to Montegut, Louisiana in order to conduct surveillance on the home and they had “attempted to carry out the homicide on a prior occasion but were unsuccessful,” authorities said. On January 13, Eskine was working out of town but organized the vehicle for the crime, which was carried out by Wilson.

The case was investigated with assistance from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Vermillion Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Eunice Police Department and the Eunice City Marshal’s Office, the press release indicated.

Brittany Cormier Was Remembered as a Loving Mother Who Saved Her Daughter’s Life

Brittany Cormier was remembered by her friends as a “devoted, loving mother,” the Advocate wrote, whose actions likely saved her daughter’s life. Her friend Samantha LeMaire told the outlet, “She would do anything for her kids. But to this extent? I would have never thought it would ever have come down to this.”

She said Brittany Cormier was like an older sister to her who would have been her maid of honor at her upcoming wedding. ” She was pretty much like the life of the party, in her own funny, unique type of way. She made you love her, and she never judged anybody,” LeMaire said. She said the woman never spoke about her brother Beaux Cormier.

Brittany Cormier’s daughter and stepdaughter were both hiding in a closet when the murders took place, the Advocate reported, citing the sheriff and LeMaire. “Maybe they hid in the closet because they were scared,” LeMaire told the outlet. “But I like to think she locked them in the closet to protect them.”

