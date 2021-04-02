Bellator 255 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Bellator MMA returns to action Friday night with Bellator 255, which is headlined by a featherweight grand prix semifinal showdown between champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire and Emmanuel Sanchez.

The prelims (6 p.m. ET start time) can be watched for free on Bellator’s YouTube channel, and the main card (9 p.m. ET) will be simulcast on both Showtime and Fubo Sports, which is an individual channel included with FuboTV.

Here are all the different ways you can watch a live stream of Bellator 255 online. These options are for those in the United States:

Bellator 255 Preview

Featherweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (31-4) and challenger Emmanuel Sanchez (20-4) will square off for the second time in the main event on a loaded card. Their Friday night bout will be a rematch of their 2018 fight that saw Pitbull named the victor in a unanimous decision, and both fighters are looking forward to the opportunity to face each other again.

For his part, Pitbull recognizes his opponent has gotten better, but he also thinks Sanchez hasn’t fundamentally changed all that much. “He’s still the same fighter,” Freire said about Sanchez this week, via MMA News. “He seems to have a little bit more precision in his shots. He misses less punches than he used to but he’s pretty much the same fighter he used to be when we first fought.”

After losing to Pitbull back in November of 2018, Sanchez says he has taken a good deal from that loss and applied it to his future fights. “He taught me a very valuable lesson and I can’t wait to go out there and show him and the world what he taught me,” Sanchez told BJ Penn. “I grew a lot from that fight. That loss has made me a much better and wiser fighter. I’m smarter in there and I don’t feel like he has changed that much. He is great but the opponents he has fought since we fought haven’t threatened him. With my style and my pressure and what I have done to him, I know I can stop this man.”

In other bouts on the card, Usman Nurmagomedov (11-0), cousin of famed UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, will make his Bellator debut against Mike Hamel (7-4), and Alejandra Lara (9-3) will face Kana Watanabe (9-0-1) in a women’s flyweight showdown. Tyrell Fortune (9-1) and Jack May (11-7) will also battle in an intriguing heavyweight bout.

Here’s a look at the complete Bellator 255 fight card:

Main Card:

Patricio Pitbull (c) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez — Featherweight title, Featherweight Grand Prix semifinal

Neiman Gracie vs. Jason Jackson, welterweights

Jack May vs. Tyrell Fortune, heavyweights

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Mike Hamel, lightweights

Alejandra Lara vs. Kana Wantanabe, women’s flyweights

Preliminary Card: