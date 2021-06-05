Belmont Stakes 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes is set for Saturday with eight horses competing for the crown at Belmont Park.

The 2021 Belmont Stakes starts at about 6:47 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC (coverage of the undercard races will be televised on NBCSN starting at 3 p.m. ET and NBC starting at 5 p.m. ET).

But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of the Belmont Stakes and the undercard races online for free:

Belmont Stakes 2021 Preview

The Belmont Stakes is back to its regular date and there will be fans at the track,

“It’s a symbol that things are getting back to normal,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran told Newsday. “We can go and watch the horses, and talk and socialize, and eat and drink semi-normally. It feels wonderful.”

There are just eight horses in the field, with Essential Quality coming in as the favorite. Preakness winner Rombauer is close behind at 3-1.

Post Position Horse Odds Jockey Trainer 1 Bourbonic 15-1 Kendrick Carmouche Todd Pletcher 2 Essential Quality 2-1 Luis Saez Brad Cox 3 Rombauer 3-1 John Velazquez Michael McCarthy 4 Hot Rod Charlie 7-2 Flavien Pratt Doug O’Neill 5 France Go de Ina 30-1 Ricardo Santana Jr. Hideyuki Mori 6 Known Agenda 6-1 Jose Ortiz Todd Pletcher 7 Rock Your World 9-2 Joel Rosario John W. Sadler 8 Overtook 20-1 Manny Franco Todd Pletcher

“Rombauer is training very well, as good as he did before the Preakness; I’m very pleased with what I’ve seen,” Rombauer trainer Michael McCarthy said.

Essential Quality’s trainer Brad Cox is also pleased with what he’s seen out of his horse, which finished fourth at the Kentucky Derby.

“He was five for five leading up to the Derby. He’s seemed to have won all of his races different ways whether sitting off a hot pace or laying close to the pace. He’s able to adapt. He’s a race horse, bottom line. He brings it every time.”

While polarizing trainer Bob Baffert won’t be a presence, Todd Pletcher will have a trio of horses competing in Overtook, Known Agenda and Bourbonic.

“It’s a formula that’s proven successful numerous times for him,” McCarthy said. “He’s fortunate they can train on the main track at Belmont so there’s a familiarity with the track. You can never second guess anything Todd does. When he comes up with a plan, like giving them time to prepare for the Belmont, you have to take heed.

“He does great wherever he goes, and with whatever he does, but in this Triple Crown race, he’s extra wicked.”

Baffert was recently banned from Churchill Downs for two years after Kentucky Derby Winner Medina Spirit tested positive for a banned substance a second time.

“Mr. Baffert’s record of testing failures threatens public confidence in thoroughbred racing and the reputation of the Kentucky Derby,” Churchill Downs CEO Bill Carstanjen said in a statement.

