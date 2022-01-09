Bengals vs Browns Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) look to close out the regular season with a win over the in-state rival Cleveland Browns (7-9).

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Browns online, with the options depending on where you live:

Bengals vs Browns Preview

The Bengals might field a tamed first of its team with backups on Sunday against the Browns, but that doesn’t mean the Browns will get an easy chance to end its season on a high note.

“It’s a regular-season, divisional game,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said via Jay Morrison of The Athletic. “You’ve got a chance to go 5-1 in the division. We played good football on the road this year. We want to keep up that standard. We also lost to this team earlier in the year, and we haven’t forgotten that. We want to finish this regular season on a good note.”

Cleveland beat the Bengals convincingly 41-16 on Nov. 7. The Browns haven’t looked that good since with four losses down the stretch and failing to make the playoffs.

Cincinnati rides a three-game winning streak going into Sunday’s game as AFC North Division champions. The Bengals can’t get a bye at this point for the playoffs though after the Kansas City Chiefs edged the Denver Broncos 28-24 on Saturday, January 8.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow most likely won’t play according to Morrison. Taylor didn’t show his hand overall on who will rest and who will play.

“I can’t make a prediction on the amount of starters (who will play), but I can certainly say for Joe that we’ll rest him this week and make sure that he’s 100 percent ready to go (for the playoffs),” Taylor said per Morrison. “I know he’s felt good and can play if needed, but I just made the decision that we’re going to rest him this week.”

Brandon Allen will start for the Bengals. He has thrown five passes this season, but he started five games in 2020 when Burrow went down with a knee injury.

For the Browns, quarterback Case Keenum gets the start to conclude a topsy-turvy season at the position for the team. Starter Baker Mayfield dealt with injury all season, and COVID protocols made things more challenging late in the season when both Keenum and Mayfield landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Nick Mullens started one game because of it — a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 20.

Without the playoffs in sight, Keenum still has high expectations for Sunday against the Bengals.

“What is there to play for?’ that’s not even in our vocabulary,” Keenum said via Local12.com. “I don’t understand what that even means. There’s a lot of pride in Cleveland. We have a lot of things to play for.”