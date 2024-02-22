Missouri ‘Teacher of the Year’ Wrote Eerie Facebook Message Hours Before Killing 4 Kids

Bernadine Pruessner was a professor and former Missouri “Teacher of the Year” who is accused of killing her four kids and herself by starting a mattress on fire.

That’s according to St. Louis County police, who believe the fatal house fire, which killed Pruessner, the kids, and family dogs, was a murder-suicide, KSDK-TV reported. According to the television station, police found a note left behind by Pruesser that outlined her plans.

Pruessner was on Facebook as Birdie Dorville. The children’s names were Ellie, Ivy, Jackson and Millie.

1. Bernadine Pruessner Wrote a Final Facebook Message Saying Her Kids Were ‘Peacefully Sleeping in my Bed’

On February 18 at 11:14 p.m., just hours before the fire broke out, Pruessner wrote on her Facebook page, “All my kids, peacefully sleeping in my bed. Curled up together. Knowing they are loved so fiercely that I’d do absolutely anything for them. This is my favorite moment.”

At 9:30 p.m. that day, she shared a photo of her with her four kids and wrote, “Us against the world. I’m so blessed to be their mama. They have a heart for the lord and have overcome so much more in their little lives than they should have had to face.”

The day before the deaths she wrote, “Making today one of those live each day like it’s your last kind of days! Breakfast, reptile show, soccer game, and living room camp out on the agenda plus whatever other shenanigans bring us joy. Happy Sunday. Thank God the sun is shining.”

Her page says she lived in St. Louis, Missouri, and went to Eureka Senior High.

2. Bernadine Pruessner Was a Former Math Teacher, Author & Assistant Professor

According to the Kansas City Star, Pruessner was “a former math teacher at City Academy in St. Louis” who was named Missouri’s Teacher of the Year in 2013 by the American Board.

She worked as an assistant professor at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, Illinois, and was a “published author and the founder of a nonprofit, Root Cause Agricultural Education Group,” the Star reported.

The Telegraph described Pruessner as “Coordinator and Assistant Professor of Child Development and Teacher Education” at Lewis and Clark.

“Pruessner is an author, educator, urban farmer and mother of four. She has over a decade of classroom experience. She was an adjunct at Lewis and Clark before becoming an assistant professor,” the article says.

“Pruessner is pursuing a doctorate in early childhood education and holds a Master of Education and a Master of Business Administration. Her teaching certifications include agriculture, elementary education, English language arts, early childhood education, as well as family and consumer science.”

Is says that her favorite quote was: “There must be provision for the child to have contact with natures; to understand and appreciate the order, the harmony and the beauty in nature.”

3. Ferguson Police Say First Responders Found 5 Deceased People & 3 Family Dogs Inside the Burning Home

The Ferguson Police Department shared photos from the fire on its Facebook page.

“Tonight our hearts are heavy. Please keep this family, our first responders and our community in your prayers as we all grapple with this horrific tragedy. Thank you to all of the responding houses and support teams for having our back,” police wrote.

Ferguson police shared a statement from St. Louis County. It says that St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives, St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson detectives, and Crime Scene Unit detectives “are investigating a fatal house fire in the 500 block of N. Clay Avenue in the City of Ferguson that resulted in the deaths of five individuals.”

At 4:23 a.m. on February 19, City of Ferguson police officers “responded to a call for service for a house fire in the 500 block of N. Clay Avenue. Officers were advised by fire personnel that four individuals had been located inside the residence deceased. A fifth individual was located deceased shortly thereafter.”

According to police, “At least one dog was also found deceased inside the residence. The City of Ferguson Police Department requested St. Louis County Bureau of Crimes Against Persons assume responsibility for the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.”

The Kansas City Star later reported that three dogs were found deceased.

4. Bernadine Pruessner Was Involved in a Bitter Divorce & Custody Case

According to KSDK, the four deceased children had two different fathers: Jared Spader was the father of Jackson and Millie, and David Pruessner was the father of Ellie and Ivy.

“What I would want everyone to know about my two wonderful children is they are the greatest gift that a father could ever ask for,” Spader said in a statement to KDSK.

“Jackson was the most incredible older brother—kind, intuitive and gentle. He loved his sisters, being outside, sports (and) art, and he was always so in tune with the needs of others. Millie was a funny, charismatic, sweet and kind little sister who brightened every moment of every day for all of us.”

A statement from Bernadine Pruessner’s family said “ongoing litigation” in custody cases meant “Birdie got to an awful place,” the television station reported.

According to Fox 2, Pruessner was involved in an “ugly” custody battle with one of her exes.

“I’ve been doing this for 36 years and this is probably one of the ugliest custody scenarios,” her attorney Nathan Cohen said to the television station.

According to Fox 2, Pruessner “wanted to move into a family member’s home in Creve Coeur” that was closer “to the twins’ school and their father.” But her ex opposed this, Fox 2 reported.

5. There Is a GoFundMe Page to Help Pay for the Memorial Service for 2 of the Children

Jared Spader’s brother Brett Spader created a GoFundMe to help the family.

“Our family is heartbroken to share the devastating loss of my brother, Jared’s two children, Millie (2) and Jack (5), alongside their siblings, Ellie and Ivy (9), and their mother, Birdie, on February 19th in a tragic accident. We have created a GoFundMe to help ease the financial burden of the memorial service costs for Jack and Millie,” it says.

“Jack was beyond gifted, curious and smart. He had a love for animals and being outdoors. He had a special way of connecting with people, even with just a smile. He was so incredibly caring especially when it came to his family. Millie was a beaming ray of sunshine, so sweet and kind, looking up to her siblings and loving her family.”

Brett Spader wrote on Facebook, “Our family is heartbroken to share the devastating loss of Millie and Jack Spader, along with their siblings Ellie and Ivy Pruessner, and their mom, Birdie Pruessner. Please keep Jared and the entire family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

