How to Watch ‘Betty’ Season 2 Online for Free

Critically-acclaimed skateboarding comedy “Betty” returns with its second season on Friday, June 11 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

‘Betty’ Season 2 Preview





Play



Betty: Season 2 Official Trailer | HBO The Betties are back. Watch the season two premiere for free at itsh.bo/bettys2premiere and start streaming season two June 11 on HBO Max. #HBO #HBOBetty Subscribe to HBO on YouTube: goo.gl/wtFYd7​ In Betty, a diverse group of young women navigates their lives through the male-dominated world of skateboarding in New York City. Starring Dede Lovelace,… 2021-06-04T16:00:21Z

“Betty” is the story of five young women in New York City who are finding their place in the world among the male-dominated skateboarding scene.

When we last saw the five young women, Camille (Rachelle Vinberg) and Kirt (Nina Moran) bonded over teaching a young girl how to board. Janay (Dede Lovelace) managed to move past Donald (Caleb Eberhardt) and Ash (Katerina Tannenbaum) and Honeybear (Moonbear) mended fences. The girls also managed to finally organize an all-girl skateboarding session… except Kirt didn’t show up. She had been hit by an opening car door as she boarded by and was in the hospital. But she talked to Janay and told her to make the session happen anyway, so dozens of Betties took to the skate park in triumphant joy.

In the second season, the five young women “are stepping firmly into womanhood and tackling all the challenges it brings. As they navigate the pressures of adulthood, their male counterparts start to step up, step in, and become true allies, forming a united front for the greater good. Set in the last chapter of 2020, the season captures the pandemic in New York City, where masks and outside activities are the norm,” according to the HBO press release.

The premiere season two episode is called “Octopussy” and its description reads, “Kirt’s (probably) on a quest. Indigo’s (Ajani Russell) grocery gig isn’t cutting it. Honeybear and Ash are all in. Camille’s got flow. Winterbowl’s a bust, and Janay’s not here for the new guy.”

Episode two, airing June 18, is called “Blue is the Warmest Threesome” and its description teases, “While Janay leads the search for a new winter skate spot, Kirt holds court, Indigo plays the game, and Camille has sponsorship struggles. We see you, Honeybear!”

Episode three airs June 25 and is called “Sugar We’re Going Down, Swinging.” Its description reads, “Kirt gains some notoriety. In exchange for a favor, Indigo helps Camille take photos. Honeybear expands her horizons. A neighbor pops into the new skate spot, while Janay struggles to keep the boys in check. You got her back, Sylvester (Andrew Darnell)?”

Airing July 2 comes episode four, “Sweet Tooth,” whose description reads, “Kirt enlists Shelby (Isabel Palma) on a mission. Honeybear and Camille have second thoughts. Indigo looks to make a buck by any means. Janay and Sylvester are kind of a thing?”

“Betty” airs Fridays at 11 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

