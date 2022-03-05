How to Watch Big Ten Wrestling Championships 2022 Online for Free

Twelve returning wrestling champions seek titles again in the 2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships this weekend.

Session 1 (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET start time), the semifinals (Saturday, 8:30 p.m. ET) and the championships (Sunday, 4:30 p.m. ET) will all be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network, the BTN alternates (an overflow channel for when multiple games on BTN overlap) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle, which comes with a free three-day trial:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

Big Ten Wrestling Championships 2022 Preview

Big Ten wrestlers will vie for the podium one last time in conference competition for the season at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. Wrestlers will also compete for individual spots in the NCAA wrestling tournament.

Michigan’s Nick Suriano (8-0) comes in ranked No. 1 in the nation for 125. Suriano and Drew Hildebrandt of Penn State, ranked No. 5 in the nation, could meet in the final. Hildebrandt fell to Suriano 2-1 in the regular season on Jan. 25.





Play



Video Video related to how to watch big ten wrestling championships 2022 online for free 2022-03-05T08:00:02-05:00

Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young (14-0) looks to win another Big Ten title at 133. Ranked No. 1, Bravo-Young won’t have an easy time in Lincoln. The weight class has eight other wrestlers in the top 15 nationally. That includes Iowa’s Austin DeSanto (14-2), ranked No. 3, who could make a run for the title as the No. 2 seed.

Top-ranked Nick Lee of Penn State (14-0) seeks a Big Ten title at 141. Lee missed out on the conference crown last because Iowa’s Jaydin Eierman (15-1), ranked No. 2 nationally, won it last season. Rutgers’ third-ranked Sebastian Rivera (22-0) could also make a big run in the weight class.

Ohio State’s Sammy Sasso (20-1), ranked No. 2, seeks another 149 title. Barring an upset, second place looks wide open among the other top-10 nationally-ranked wrestlers in 141. That includes No. 5 Austin Gomez (15-2) of Wisconsin, No. 6 Ridge Lovett (17-2) of Nebraska, and No. 10 Max Murin (8-2) of Iowa.

Northwestern’s Ryan Deakin (10-0), ranked No. 2 nationally, looks to defend his conference crown at 149. Iowa’s No. 9 Kaleb Young (14-5) hasn’t wrestled Deakin yet this season, but the two could meet in the final.

Ranked fifth in the 165 weight class, Alex Marinelli (18-1) of Iowa seeks a fourth-consecutive Big Ten title. Marinelli may need to beat No. 4 Carson Kharchla (19-1) of Ohio State if the two meet for the championship.

Top-ranked Carter Starocci (15-0) of Penn State will face plenty of top 10 competition at 174. Logan Massa (14-1) of Michigan, Mikey Labriola (16-2) of Nebraska, and Michael Kemerer (7-2) of Iowa all rank in the top four in that order. Ohio State’s Ethan Smith (16-4) ranks seventh.

The 184 bracket could feature a championship matchup between the top-two ranked wrestlers in the country. No. 1 Aaron Brooks (14-1) of Penn State and No. 2 Myles Amine (14-1) of Michigan met once this season with Brooks winning 3-1 on Jan. 31.





Play



Video Video related to how to watch big ten wrestling championships 2022 online for free 2022-03-05T08:00:02-05:00

Penn State features a No. 1-ranked wrestler in 197 with Max Dean (15-1). That bracket also features three other top-five wrestlers in No. 3 Eric Schultz (14-1) of Nebraska, No. 4 Jacob Warner (13-3) of Iowa, and No. 5 Cameron Caffey (25-4) of Michigan State.

Heavyweight features Olympic gold medalist and top-ranked Gable Steveson (10-0) of Minnesota. Top-five heavyweights in No. 3 Mason Parris (12-2) of Michigan, No. 4 Tony Cassioppi (13-2) of Iowa, and No. 5 Greg Kerkvilet (14-1) of Penn State could also vie for the podium.

Top-ranked Penn State (17-0) seeks the team conference title in dual competition but could have No. 2 Iowa (14-1) or No. 3 Michigan (12-1) to contend with. Sixth-ranked Ohio State (9-3) and No. 7 Wisconsin (12-2) could also make some noise in the duals.