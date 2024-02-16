Snoop Dogg Posts Tributes After Brother Dies at Age 44

Snoop Dogg’s brother Bing Worthington has died at the age of 44, the rapper confirmed through a series of Instagram posts offering tribute to his sibling.

TMZ also confirmed on February 16 that Worthington has died. Snoop Dogg posted a series of tributes to his brother on his Instagram page.

Over the years, Worthington took a stab at a musical career of his own and was involved in Snoop Dogg’s enterprises behind the scenes, according to Vice Magazine.

The cause of death was not released. Snoop Dogg is 52 years old.

Snoop Dogg Posted a Series of Photos of His Brother to His Instagram Page After Bing Worthington’s Death

Snoop Dogg posted a series of photos and short tributes to his brother on his Instagram page on February 16. He tagged one group photo he shared with Worthington’s Instagram handle and included a crying emoji.

Another photo posted by Snoop Dogg showed his brother with their mother. “@badabing33 bac wit momma 😢🙏🏾💖😔. 🕊️” Snoop Dogg wrote, tagging his brother’s Instagram page.

With a video, Snoop Dogg wrote, “@badabing33 always made us laugh 💙🙏🏾😢 u bac with moms.” Snoop Dogg’s mother died in 2021 at the age of 70, according to People.

Worthington’s last post on Instagram was in September 2023 and showed him with football player Damar Hamlin.

According to TMZ, Snoop Dogg has another brother named Jerry. Technically, Worthington and Snoop Dogg were half-brothers, sharing the same mother, TMZ reported.

Snoop Dogg’s family has faced a number of health scares recently, with his daughter, Cori, recovering from a severe stroke, according to Parade.

“She’s doing a little bit better,” Snoop Dogg told People of his daughter in late January.

Bing Worthington Was Snoop Dogg’s Tour Manager & Involved in Other Aspects of the Rapper’s Business

A 2016 article by Vice says that Worthington Was Snoop Dogg’s younger brother. “Remember when The Weeknd first came out? I thought that was the dopest thing you could possibly do for an artist ‘cause your record is clean,” that article quoted him as saying.

According to Vice, Worthington spent years “performing various background roles in Snoop’s orbit” and acted as his brother’s tour manager.

However, the article said he was starting “a new business venture: a merger of his own Dogg Records with Canadian hip-hop label Urban Heat Legends.”

Worthington told Vice:

I do a lot of entrepreneur sh**. I’ve done lots of things with Snoop, like Dogg [Cadillac] DeVilles, Dogg Skateboards, you name it. I come up with a lot of great concepts. As well, I’ve done a lot of work with Snoop on the road and basically putting the albums together, so I’ve been doing this for years. I’ve been around this all my life, it was really just a step forward to come to Canada and give them the West Coast. We’re bringing together two worlds that were already married.

According to The New York Post, Worthington “also had his own music group, Lifestyle.” The group was known for the song “Tha Jump Off,” according to The Post.

READ NEXT: Fani Willis’s Former Friend Contradicts DA’s Relationship Timeline.