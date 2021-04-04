How to Watch Birdgirl Online for Free

The latest superhero show to hit the airwaves is “Birdgirl,” premiering Sunday, April 4 at midnight on Adult Swim.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch Birdgirl streaming online for free:

‘Birdgirl’ Preview

Birdgirl – Exclusive Official Season 1 Trailer (2021) Paget Brewster, Tony HaleHere's our exclusive debut of the new trailer for Birdgirl on Adult Swim, which is set to premiere on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at midnight ET/PT. In Birdgirl, 30-something Judy Ken Sebben inherits her father's company, which would be great if that company weren't built around the most socially irresponsible 20th Century products and practices… 2021-03-19T22:00:08Z

From the same world as “Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law” comes a new Adult Swim cartoon titled “Birdgirl.”

Paget Brewster voices the titular Birdgirl, who by day is Judy Ken Sebben, a woman who finds herself trying to find the right balance between her day job and her moonlighting gig as a superhero.

The Adult Swim press release reads, “Through the halls of the company headquarters she assembles her Birdteam! By day, they try to drag the company into this century. By…mid-afternoon, they usually end up having to break a lot of things to stop something bad that one of them may have helped cause. It’s the sort of superhero team we get at this moment.”

The premiere episode is called “Pilot” and its description teases, “After being named CEO of the world’s largest corporation, Judy Ken Sebben has to find a way to maintain her work/superhero life balance.”

Sebben inheriting her father’s company would be great “if that company weren’t built around the most socially irresponsible 20th Century products and practices that, on a good day, involves clearing redwood forests or operating for-profit children’s hospitals. From the halls of the company headquarters, she assembles the ragtag, non-overtime earning Birdteam. Together, they try to undo all the luridly dangerous decisions of the generation before or contain the havoc of one of their own ‘world saving’ products gone bad.”

It co-stars Rob Delaney, Sonia Denis, Kether Donohue, John Doman, Negin Farsad, Tony Hale, and Lorelei Ramirez.

“Birdgirl” airs Sundays at midnight on Adult Swim.

