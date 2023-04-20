Blake Mohs: A Tribute to the Home Depot Employee

Blake Mohs was identified as the 26-year-old Home Depot employee and former Eagle Scout who was shot and killed, Pleasanton, California, police say, by accused shoplifter Benicia Knapps.

Mohs was remembered by police, friends and family for his work with Boy Scouts and concern for the community.

“I am devastated by the loss of Blake Mohs in yesterday’s senseless shooting. Through his service to Tri-Valley organizations, Blake was a model for others. To have a life cut short is heartbreaking and infuriating,” Mayor Karla Brown said in a statement released by police after the April 18, 2023, shooting death.

“I’m joined by the City Council in offering our deepest condolences to Blake’s family, friends, loved ones, and to everyone impacted by this tragedy,” she said, according to the release.

1. Police Say Blake Mohs Was a ‘Loss Prevention Employee’ Who Confronted Benicia Knapps About Shoplifting

In a statement posted to Facebook, the Pleasanton Police Department wrote, “Following a shooting that occurred at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 inside Home Depot (6000 Johnson Drive), Pleasanton Police Department confirms the victim tragically died from his injuries.”

Police noted: “The victim is 26-year-old Blake Mohs who was a Home Depot loss prevention employee and Tri-Valley resident.”

During the investigation, detectives “determined Mohs confronted a female shoplifter who resisted and shot him. The suspect, Benicia Knapps (32), ran to a getaway car driven by a male suspect, David Guillory (31),” the release says.

“Knapp’s child was also inside the vehicle. After they fled the scene, a handgun was recovered in a nearby intersection. Around 2:30 p.m., the two suspects were detained by Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and the child was released to relatives,” police wrote.

In their earlier news release, police wrote that the shooting occurred at about 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, “inside a Home Depot store located at 6000 Johnson Drive. Our dispatch center received calls about a man who was bleeding inside the store.”

Mohs was taken to the hospital. “Witnesses reported the victim attempted to stop a theft in progress, wherein a struggle ensued, and the man was shot. The suspects were seen immediately driving away from the scene after the shooting,” the news release says.

Lt. Erik Silacci told KTVU that police believe Knapps, 32, was attempting to steal an electrical item that was possibly a charger and was “determined to exit without paying.”

2. Blake Mohs Was an Eagle Scout With a ‘Lifelong Affiliation With Scouting’

The Golden Gate Area Council posted a tribute to Mohs on Facebook, revealing that he was an Eagle Scout with a “lifelong affiliation with Scouting.”

“Blake earned his Eagle Scout Rank on May 20, 2014 in Troop 176,” the release read. “He worked for several years in the Diamond R Corral at Camp Royaneh where he was known as ‘DK.’ As an adult he continued his lifelong passion for Scouting by volunteering for as many Cub Scout weekend camping events as possible.”

The post noted: “He was at home on stage in front of a crowd being goofy in skits and songs and sharing his passion for Scouting with all he came across.”

It continued, “Our hearts are broken by the news of his passing yesterday and we are working with his family and friends to support them as best we can during this difficult time.”

KTVU reported that Knapps is a “licensed security guard and has a criminal history involving theft,” while Guillory “has a pending criminal case in Berkeley, where he’s been charged with stealing $1,300 in uniforms and jerseys from a soccer store.”

On Facebook, Knapps describes herself as a “digital creator” who lives and is from Oakland, California, and is in a relationship with Dijon Guillory.

3. Blake Mohs Was Engaged to Be Married at the Camp Where He Met His Fiancee

According to his Facebook page, Mohs was engaged to be married since March 2021. He had been in a relationship with his fiancee since 2018, the page says.

According to the Golden Gate Area Council’s post, “It was at Camp Royaneh where he met his fiancée and where they planned to be married later this summer.”

His Facebook page says he was from and lived in Newark, California. His cover photos shows men on horses.

4. Blake Mohs Was Described by Police as a ‘Well-Known Member of the Community’

Pleasonton police praised Mohs in their news release.

“Blake was a well-known member of the community who helped keep customers and staff safe. He was involved in community youth programs and planned to be married in the summer. He is survived by his parents, brother, and fiancée,” they wrote.

Home Depot released a statement that said, according to ABC 7 News, “We’re heartbroken over this senseless tragedy. Blake was our associate and friend, and our hearts go out to his family and everyone who knew and loved him.”

5. The Mother of Blake Mohs Said He Touched Many People & Wanted to Be a Police Officer

The woman accused of stealing & fatally shooting @HomeDepot worker Blake Mohs is a licensed security guard w/priors for theft. Her boyfriend has pending @berkeleypolice @AlamedaCountyDA case, charged w/stealing $1,300 in soccer jerseys pic.twitter.com/QimJWPyO1h — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) April 20, 2023

Lorie Mohs, Mohs’ mother, spoke to ABC 7 about his love of scouting.

“Just because he’s not here right now doesn’t mean that all those lives, all the people that he touched aren’t going to pass that forward. Blake had a short life – only 26 years but he lived it,” Lorie Mohs said to the television station, which reported that he wanted to become a police officer like a grandfather.

She spoke of the Eagle Scout honor he received and his love for his fiancee, telling the television station, “They looked at each other and they had seen each other for a long time, but then they saw each other differently and almost five years later they were planning a wedding and a future.”

