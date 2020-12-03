Bob Bryant Dead: California Megachurch Pastor Dies of COVID-19 After Leading Outdoor Services

Bob Bryant was a megachurch pastor from San Bernardino County, California, who has died of COVID-19 after leading outdoor services for his flock.

Bryant, 58, was an associate pastor at Water of Life Community Church in Fontana. His wife also contracted the virus. “It is with heavy hearts that we share Pastor Bob Bryant passed on Monday, November 30th from this life and found himself fully in the presence of Jesus,” the church wrote on its website.

“So many of you have prayed and contended for his well-being and miraculous healing. It’s been inspiring to watch our church family come together to contend for Pastor Bob and care for the Bryant family…Today Pastor Bob is where he has always loved to be, in the presence of Jesus. He loved God and he loved people with great passion. We celebrate his life and how he lived and influenced us to love like Jesus loved!”

Although tributes flooded the church’s page, remembering the pastor’s faith and charitable acts toward others, some people raised the COVID-19 connection, with one writing, “Definitely could of been prevented. My condolences.”

Bryant’s Wife Described How His Symptoms Escalated

In an interview with NBC Los Angeles, Bryant’s wife described how his symptoms kept getting worse. “Bob got every symptom. He just started to get more and more symptoms,” she told the television station. “Within three hours they were running me back to the back and they were putting Bob on a ventilator.”

The church has held outdoor services during the pandemic, and Lori Bryant told the television station that it’s not clear how she and her husband got the virus.

One tribute noted how Lori would wait in the parking lot while her husband was in the hospital.

“Bob is very very safe because he had some issues with his health so he’s been very very safe and it could be you,” she said.

On Facebook, Bryant’s wife wrote, “This is Bob!! Radical lover of God, his family and the next generation.”

In another post, she wrote, “It is with a broken heart and gratitude that I am letting you know that Bob went to be with the Lord at 9:45 this morning. He fought to the very end and so did his doctors and nurses. The love and support, prayer and generosity around us continues to just astonished me. Please continue to pray like Bob prays and believe that God is turning this around. It is definitely not the way that we hoped it would be but he is doing some thing, God is doing something right now. Pray for the family. I will keep you posted on arrangements for a memorial celebration of Bob‘s wonderful wonderful life!!”

Before he died, she shared a post that read, “I just talk to the doctor. The muscle enzyme count, that prompted the scan yesterday, has continued to go up. This has the doctor baffled and so Lori is asking prayer for wisdom for the doctor to know how to take care of this. Unfortunately this muscle enzyme impacts all of the body – organs, skeletal structure, everything – it fights against every area of his body. The doctor will continue to do a test every four hours to check these enzymes. They are also checking for seizures although there’s no signs that he has had any. On a positive note they have weaned him off of several medications, including the sedative, and have lowered the amount of medication for his blood pressure. His lungs are about the same, no worse. The doctor said he is at peace but not awake. He is not able to breathe on his own yet.”

Bryant Was Remembered for His Kindness & Faith

People filled social media with tributes. Here are some of the comments left on the Water of Life Community Church’s Facebook post about Bryant’s death:

“Pastor Bob impacted the world especially my family and ministry in Uganda, he stood on teaching the truth from the word of God, I loved him so much whenever I watched him teach online ,he loved God so much in everything he did , we are so sad to loose him but we know that he is with God, it’s very difficult to find people who give their lives to serve God as servants like him, to the family be strong and know that Bob has gone to be with God, and that’s what we all strive for , let’s continue to serve God as he did so that we will also be with God.”

“My prayers go to the family, he prayed for my daughter and when I got baptized for the second time father Bob baptized me and that was an honor , you will be truly missed.”

“Rest in peace Pastor Bob. Your kindness, faith and love for God will truly be missed. Thank you the beautiful words and prayers you blessed me with. You touched my heart so deep and knew just the right words to bless me with. Thank you!! ❤💔.”

“You Helped Me Financially when my Transmission Went Out & Prayed For Me, Several Times Thank U Pastor Bob Bryant U Truly Touched My Heart ❤️ U Will Truly Be Missed I Pray For The Family Peace & Comfort.”

