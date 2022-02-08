Brad Wilcox Video: LDS Leader Apologizes for Comments

Brad Wilcox is an LDS leader who has apologized for comments he made about race. You can read his statement in full later in this article and see video of his original remarks.

On Facebook, Wilcox describes himself as, “second counselor in the Young Men general presidency.”

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, Wilcox made the controversial comments at a fireside for congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Alpine. He discussed questions he received from people who wonder why Black males were not allowed to join the priesthood until 1978, the newspaper reported. He posed whether Brigham Young was “a jerk” and whether early Mormon leaders were “prejudiced,” the newspaper reported.

“Maybe instead of asking why the Blacks had to wait until 1978 to get the priesthood, we should be asking why did the whites and other races have to wait until 1829,” he said in the talk, according to the Tribune. You can watch the video late in this article.

Here’s what you need to know:

Wilcox Wrote That He Had Made a ‘Serious Mistake’ & Was ‘Truly Sorry’

In his statement, which was posted to his Facebook page, Wilcox said he had made a “serious mistake.”

My dear friends, I made a serious mistake last night, and I am truly sorry. The illustration I attempted to use about the timing of the revelation on the priesthood for Black members was wrong. I’ve reviewed what I said and I recognize that what I hoped to express about trusting God’s timing did NOT come through as I intended. To those I offended, especially my dear Black friends, I offer my sincere apologies, and ask for your forgiveness. I am committed to do better.

The faith has discussed the racial question in a lengthy essay. That essay reads, in part,

In 1852, President Brigham Young publicly announced that men of black African descent could no longer be ordained to the priesthood, though thereafter blacks continued to join the Church through baptism and receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost. Following the death of Brigham Young, subsequent Church presidents restricted blacks from receiving the temple endowment or being married in the temple. Over time, Church leaders and members advanced many theories to explain the priesthood and temple restrictions. None of these explanations is accepted today as the official doctrine of the Church.

People Reacted to Wilcox’s Comments on Social Media

TW // LDS church institutional racism Ummmm…oh my god? Here is an excerpt from Brad Wilcox’s youth fireside last night. pic.twitter.com/QmcAHGNYHC — Rest aSeaned (@SeanBurke) February 7, 2022

Some people defended Wilcox. Here are some of the comments on his Facebook page:

“Never apologize to a mob, Elder Wilcox. Your words of truth were taken out of context and spread like wildfire by dishonest influencers seeking to encourage others to have a chip on their shoulder with the church. Heed them no worry. They seek only justice. Not charity, not understanding, and certainly not forgiveness. I love you and sustain you.”

“So, race and priesthood weren’t the only offensive and problematic parts of your sermon, Brad. Still, overall, no matter how cringe, what you said is supported by #Mormon doctrine, Mormon history, and sermons given by other Mormon prophets/apostles.”

“Thank you for apologizing because that isn’t a common practice among church leadership. Your talk, along with talks from Holland, Oaks, etc are reminders that the church is NOT a safe place for marginalized humans.”

“Brad is one of the most sincere and loving people I’ve worked with in my life. We are all human and of course we can all do better, but forgiveness is part of the gospel too. Thank you dear Brad for all you do and who you are.”

But others were critical.

“It’s sad that in 2022, in February, Black History month, a church that is trying to have some sort of partnership with the NAACP is letting leadership give these kinds of talks still. Please do better,” a woman wrote.

“The apology was needed. This example of accountability is refreshing, that takes courage and I appreciated what you offered. Sadly, you didn’t apologize for your gaslighting, fear-mongering, and minimization of others beliefs,” wrote a man.

READ NEXT: OnlyFans Model Accused of Stabbing Boyfriend