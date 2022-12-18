Brandon Collado, Accused Elon Musk Stalker: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brandon Collado is the accused Elon Musk family stalker who was captured in a video Musk posted to his 122 million Twitter followers.

Collado was named as the car driver in the video by The Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz and Drew Harwell on December 18, 2022.

The authors wrote that they had identified Collado as the car’s driver after discovering he rented the vehicle through a car-sharing service named Turo. The Post reported that Collado confirmed he was the man in the video; however, the reporters disputed Musk’s claims that a college student who tracked his private jet in a now-suspended Twitter account called @ElonJet had endangered his safety because of the Collado incident. The Post reported that police do not believe @ElonJet has anything to do with Collado’s behavior.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Musk Wrote That a Car Carrying His Child ‘X’ Was ‘Followed by Crazy Stalker’ in Los Angeles

Last night, car carrying lil X in LA was followed by crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked car from moving & climbed onto hood. Legal action is being taken against Sweeney & organizations who supported harm to my family. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022

Musk shared a video showing Collado to his 122 million Twitter followers.

“Last night, car carrying lil X in LA was followed by crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked car from moving & climbed onto hood,” he wrote on December 14, 2022.

@elonmusk stalker has hand sanitizer in the cup holder. red flag pic.twitter.com/vAbjKbAzcj — . (@UnSocialMe_) December 15, 2022

“Legal action is being taken against Sweeney & organizations who supported harm to my family.”

Sweeney is a college student whose account @ElonJet had tracked Musk’s private jet. He has vowed to continue doing so even though Musk deleted his Twitter account, he wrote in a Newsweek op-ed. “If I give up, Musk wins,” it’s headlined.

2. Collado Told The Post That He Believes Musk’s Off & On Girlfriend, Grimes Is ‘Sending Him Coded Messages’

The Post interviewed Collado, who told the newspaper that he was interested in Musk and Grimes, the musician and some-time girlfriend of Musk who is the mother of two of Musk’s kids. Grimes’ real name is Claire Boucher.

Grimes lives near the gas station, The Post reported.

Collado told The Post he drives for Uber Eats and was in the neighborhood for that reason. He also claimed Grimes was “sending him coded messages through her Instagram posts; that Musk was monitoring his real-time location; and that Musk could control Uber Eats to block him from receiving delivery orders,” the Post reported.

According to the Post, Grimes has been stalked recently by a man, and police are investigating whether it’s Collado.

Police told the Post that Collado tried to conceal his identity.

3. The Post Reported That Police Believe Sweeney’s @ElonJets Account Had Nothing to Do With the Collado Incident; Musk Has Repeatedly Raised Concerns That He Is Being ‘Doxxed,’ Endangering His Family

The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now. https://t.co/MFdXbEQFCe — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2022

The Post story alleged that Los Angeles police do not believe the now-suspended Twitter account @ElonJet was linked to the Collado incident but rather believe stalkers often use open-source data. Musk has alleged that the @ElonJet account is endangering his and his family’s safety and said journalists whose accounts he suspended had retweeted the @ElonJets information.

“The journalists were aware of the violent stalker and yet still doxxed the real-time location of my family. Turns out that’s a criminal offense,” Musk wrote on Twitter on December 17, 2022.

After conducting a poll on Twitter, he lifted suspensions against some of the journalists, writing, “The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now.”

Musk also wrote, “If anyone posted real-time locations & addresses of NYT reporters, FBI would be investigating, there’d be hearings on Capitol Hill & Biden would give speeches about end of democracy!”

According to The Washington Post, the incident “occurred in South Pasadena, a Los Angeles suburb, on Tuesday at about 9:45 p.m.,” December 13, 2022.

South Pasadena police went to the gas station but did not arrest anyone, The Post reported.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Threat Management Unit “was in contact with Musk’s representatives and security team,” The Post Reported, but no crime report was filed.

4. Musk Banned One of the Story’s Authors, Taylor Lorenz, From Twitter

The day before the story ran, Musk suddenly banned one of the story’s authors, Lorenz, from Twitter.

Lorenz tweets at @TaylorLorenz.

Her page read, “Account suspended. Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules.”

Lorenz later recorded a TikTok video, saying she was banned permanently from Twitter but did not know why. She captioned it, “What happened to FREE SPEECH??!!!”

Lorenz later wrote a lengthy post on her Substack page. “Twitter has served as an essential real time news source and played a crucial role in the journalism world, but Musk’s arbitrary suspensions of journalists who report on him should worry anyone who values journalism and free expression,” she wrote.

In the TikTok video, Lorenz said, “Hey guys, The rumors are true. I have been permanently suspended by Twitter. I was given zero reason.”

She said she “only had three tweets on my account. Two of them were promoting my other social media channels.”

She mentioned her Instagram page, Substack account, and YouTube channel.

“I was suddenly logged out. I just had those two tweets and a tweet where I asked Elon for comment today, revealing zero information,” she says in the TikTok video.

“Super crazy. Elon seems to be banning anyone he disagrees with, and I certainly did not violate any terms that I was aware of.”

Earlier in the day Musk lifted the suspensions against other journalists on Twitter, tweeting, “The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now.”The suspensions of journalists’ accounts has caused a firestorm of debate.

5. Collado Tweeted at Musk, ‘I am the Guy in This Video’

According to The Post, Collado tweeted at Musk, “I am the guy in this video … You have connections to me and have stalked me and my family for over a year”