Brazil vs Chile Copa America Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Defending champion Brazil draws Chile for its quarterfinal matchup at the Copa America on Friday in Rio de Janeiro.

In the United States, the match (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (English broadcast) and UniMas (Spanish). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Brazil vs Chile (and every other Copa America 2021 match, which are all on either Fox, FS1, FS2, TUDN, Univision or UniMas) online:

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets), FS1, FS2, Univision, UniMas, TUDN and 100-plus other live TV channels via FuboTV’s main channel package. Univision, UniMas and TUDN are also available in the Latino package. Both packages can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Brazil vs Chile live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets), FS1, FS2 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month (which will cover all of Copa America 2021) for just $10, which makes it the cheapest way to watch every single Copa America match:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Brazil vs Chile live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

Fox (live in most markets) and FS1 are included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle, while FS2 is in the “Sports Extra” add-on. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month (which will cover all of Copa America 2021) for just $10 (Sling Blue) or $21 (Sling Blue plus Sports Extra):

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Brazil vs Chile live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets), FS1 and Univision are included in every one, while FS2, UniMas and TUDN are in “Ultimate” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Brazil vs Chile live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets), FS1, FS2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Brazil vs Chile live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Brazil vs Chile Preview

Brazil saw its winning streak of 10 games come to an end against Ecuador as it closed out the group stage, battling to a 1-1 draw. However, the host country wasn’t too concerned about the single point, having won their three previous games by a combined score of 9-1.

“Saying that you cannot err is not human, perfection does not exist, what we have to do is minimize the margin of error for a team,” Brazil manager Tite said post-match. “When we talk about defensive solidity and also when we talk about game generation, we have to find the balance point without being too defensive or offensive. During matches there are different ways to play, dominance is when you have the ball and you try to attack, control when you stand further back, you do not have the ball and the opponent does not generate danger.

“So to play these difficult games we have to find the balance between dominance and control.”

Neymar will be back in the lineup for Brazil for the knockout stage, along with Thiago Silva and Gabriel Jesus. Neymar has made it clear that a Copa America title is something he desires for his country. The Brazil players initially pushed back against the tournament being held due to COVID-19 concerns, but Neymar said he never felt timid about putting on his country’s colors.

“I’m never going to say no to my country,” Neymar told ESPN. “We expressed our opinion, but we are here.

“It was difficult, but the joy of being on the pitch with the national team is always going to be there. Today we are living in a very unusual time. It was a very difficult moment in the whole world [because of the coronavirus pandemic] and to be able to bring joy to people is an enormous pleasure.”

For Chile, star Alexis Sánchez has recovered from a calf injury and will be in the lineup. Coach Martín Lasarte has been unclear if he will start of not.

Brazil is a massive -320 favorite to win the match in regulation. Chile is +750 to win the game. The total is set at 2.5 goals. The teams have not faced off since 2017, when Brazil won 3-0.

