Brazil vs Colombia Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Brazil looks to maintain its stellar form as they take on Colombia on Wednesday in a Copa America group stage game.

Brazil vs Colombia Preview

Brazil is off to a strong start in search of their 10th Copa America title, reeling off two wins to start the tournament, scoring seven goals and conceding none. The host country upended Peru 4-0 and bested Venezuela 3-0.

Brazil star Neymar has scored twice so far and is now within 10 goals of the legendary mark of 77 goals scored by Pele.

“For me it’s a great honour to be part of the history of the Brazilian team,” Neymar said. “To be honest, it was always a dream of mine to play for Brazil.

“I never imagined being able to reach these numbers. It’s quite exciting because I’ve gone through so much in these two years, which have been difficult. I want my family and friends to be proud of the history that I’m building here.”

Brazil manager Tite says the team tries to give Neymar the ability to “explode” all his talent.

“I don’t know how far Neymar can go,” Tite said after beating Peru. “His technical ability… I really hope he remains healthy, doesn’t get hurt, that he has that maturity.

“Within the national team, and I believe at his club as well, we are giving him creative freedom and he is giving a contribution to the team, especially in terms of pressing. We give him a greater area of ​​action, so that he can explode all his talent…This harmonious combination allows him to be effective.”

Colombia has had mixed results to the start of the tournament. They fell to Peru 2-1, played to a scoreless draw with Venezuela and beat Ecuador 1-0.

Brazil is a -200 favorite to win the match, with Colombia coming in at +575. The total for the matchup is set at 2.5 goals. Brazil manager Tite has never lost to Colombia during his time with the national team.

Possible lineups

Brazil: Ederson Moraes; Danilo Da Silva, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Richarlison, Fabinho, Casemiro, Everton; Neymar, Gabriel Jesus.

Colombia: David Ospina; Stefan Medina, Dávinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina, William Tesillo; Juan Cuadrado, Wilmar Barrios, Gustavo Cuellar, Matheus Uribe, Luis Diaz; Luis Muriel.

