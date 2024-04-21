West Virginia Man Shot 3 Women Inside Home, Including Artist & Fast Food Worker, Police Say

Brennan Bailey was a 33-year-old Weirton, West Virginia, man who is accused of shooting three women inside a home on April 20, killing two of them.

According to WTOV9, Bailey is believed to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the same home along Miami Avenue in Weirton.

Inside the home, Weirton police found Jordan Bettino, 25, and Zoe Antoniou, 26, dead, and Desiree McDiffitt, 30, wounded. McDiffitt was taken to a hospital, WTOV9 reported.

The quadruple shooting is believed to be a double murder-suicide, according to the Weirton Daily Times.

A woman wrote on Facebook, “Today, I grieve with my small-town community over the tragic loss of 3 innocent lives this week. All kind, beautiful souls. Women. They were mothers, daughters, sisters, aunts, cousins, grandmothers, friends, teachers…neighbors. These women shined bright to those who loved them and to the world.”

She added, “The thing about Weirton is that family and friends that are connected to those we lost are so intricately woven together in this community. So when they mourn, we mourn for them.”

A LinkedIn page for Bailey said he worked as a sign installer. Weirton, West Virginia, is a city of about 19,000 people. The motive is not clear.

Zoe Antoniou’s Family Remembered Her as Having a ‘Heart That Loved People’ & ‘a Sense of Humor That Just Pulled You In’

Antoniou described herself on Facebook as an artist who lived in Weirton, West Virginia. She described herself as single and wrote several times over recent years about relationship troubles.

Antoniou wrote on Facebook in 2023:

It’s crazy the amount of heartache a woman can take compared to a man. I went years with not feeling valued or loved how I should’ve been but I stuck it out bc I wanted to do everything to try and make it work… then the tables turned. I started to focus on ME and work on becoming the best version of MYSELF… I wasn’t showing enough ‘love’ or ‘attention’ so someone came along that did what I wasn’t (even though I WAS but that person was physically there and I wasn’t). SMH. I’ll never give my heart away for someone to break it and not GAF.

Antoniou’s mother wrote on Facebook,

My heart is completely shattered. My babygirl Zoe Antoniou got murdered last night in cold blood. You shot her in the back you f****** coward along with the 2 other people you shot and then took your own life. She had a heart that loved people and a sense of humor that just pulled you in, you couldn’t help but to love her. I will forever love you I will forever miss you. And as I promised, I will bring Blu to come and see you. You will forever be with me until we meet again, my sweet girl. I know God and Grandpa will keep you safe until I come home and get to hold you in my arms again and kiss your sweet face. Your Mam

Her cousin shared a collage of photos and wrote, “PLEASE Pray for my family during this Devastating & Heartbreaking time! My Sweet cousin Zoe Antoniou lost her Precious life this morning tragically.”

Another woman wrote, “I truly have no words. God takes all the good ones So much love and prayers to your family 🤍”

People Expressed Their Love on Facebook for the Other Victim, Jordan Bettino

People also offered tributes on Facebook to Bettino. “So so sad, you’ll be missed Jordan Bettino🫶🏻” wrote one woman.

On Facebook, Bettino wrote that she was single, studied at West Virginia Northern, went to Weir High School and lived in Weirton, West Virginia. She mostly shared selfies and pictures with family.

In 2020, she shared another person’s post which read, “If I died tomorrow my Facebook wall would be filled with posts about broken friendships. My family would cry about the things they shoulda made right and the relationships they shoulda fixed.”

Another woman wrote, “We love you Jordan Bettino rest in peace.” On another Facebook page, Bettino wrote that she was a crew member at Wendy’s Restaurant.

A Relative Shared a Photo in the Hospital of the Surviving Victim, Desiree McDiffitt

A relative shared on Facebook that the surviving victim, Desiree McDiffitt, is in stable condition.

“My miracle. But this leaves me so heartbroken 💔 for ALL the families that lost their loved ones in this tragedy,” she wrote.

“Update: Desiree’s surgery went well to remove the excess bleeding around her lungs. She is stable and will remain in the ICU for now. Thank you ALL so much for the many thoughts and prayers sent our way. It shows me you sincerely care about us. I love and appreciate you ALL,” the post added.

She wrote that McDiffitt had two gunshot wounds.

