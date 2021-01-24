WATCH: Oregon Man Destroys Portland Store in Anti-Muslim Rampage

Brian Christopher Miller is an Oregon man who was arrested after Portland Police say he unleashed anti-Muslim slurs and threatened a 68-year-old store employee during a rampage at a gas station caught on video. The 43-year-old Miller was charged with first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree robbery after the January 22, 2021, incident, according to Multnomah County court records.

Portland Police responded to the Chevron gas station convenience store at 14440 Southeast Division Street about 7:44 p.m. on Friday after receiving a 911 call from the store employee reporting a man had threatened to kill him and was destroying the store, The Oregonian reports. According to the victim’s son, the store worker in the video is a 68-year-old man originally from Afghanistan. He was not seriously injured.

A video of the incident, which can be watched below, was posted on YouTube on January 23, 2021, by the store clerk’s son. His son wrote, “Racist, maskless, pathetic little man destroys store, threatens, harrases, and attacks my my 68 year old Afghan-American father while working at a Gresham Chevron. Racism is still alive, even in liberal Portland. Dad is okay. Person was arrested. Charges will be pressed.”

The Video Shows Miller Throwing Things at the 68-Year-Old Worker, Threatening Him & Screaming Anti-Muslim Slurs

The video was posted on YouTube on January 23 by a user who only goes by “s h.” Heavy has reached out to him for comment and more information about the incident and his father’s condition.

In the 4:23-long video, Miller can be seen on the other side of the gas station store’s counter as the store employee calls police. Miller says as the video begins, “is that how we do things in America, Afghan? Al-Qaeda? Usama? Is it? You scared? You film me I’ll grab that camera right out of your f***** hand dude. I don’t like cameras. Oh you’re going to call somebody else now? I don’t want your f***** cigarettes now dude.”

Miller then walks around to the other side of the store counter and grabs two packs of cigarettes and throws down $5 and says, “you can owe me. You can owe me. You call the f***** cops. I’m an easy man to find.” He then throws food at the store worker and says, “I’m throwing food around, this is a real crime cops.”

After the worker says, “help me,” Miller begins destroying the store. The worker says, “Where is cops?” and screams “oh my God” as Miller pushes over a glass food case in his direction. “He destroyed everything,” the worker tells a 911 operator in the video.

Miller then yells, “You can put it on YouTube and you can tell them what America has done to you unholy immigrants. And I’ll f***** shoot you in the back. I’ve got no respect for you.” Miller then throws a can at the worker, who cries out and screams “oh my God, where is cops, where is police, he came to me,” as Miller charges at him and the screen goes dark. The final two minutes of the video are dark as the worker hides in the back of the store waiting for police to arrive.

According to The Oregonian, police suspect Miller was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Miller Was Released on His Own Recognizance After Being Booked at the Multnomah County Jail on Felony Charges of Robbery & Criminal Mischief

Miller was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and later released on his own recognizance, according to jail records. He was charged with first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree robbery, the jail website shows.

According to Oregon state law, both of those charges are class C felonies. He faces up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $125,000, or both, on each charge if found guilty, according to Oregon state law. Miller is scheduled to appear in court on January 25 at 2:30 p.m. for his arraignment before Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Heidi Moaward, court records show.

It was not immediately clear if Miller has hired or been appointed an attorney. Heavy has also attempted to reach out to Miller, but he could not be reached at a number listed in his name.

Miller Has Previous Arrests Dating Back to 1999, Including an Assault Charge, Domestic Violence Charges & Several Traffic Violations

Miller, who lives in Gresham, has had previous run-ins with the law in the Portland area, according to public records. He has been arrested and cited numerous times dating back as far as 1999, public records seen by Heavy show.

Miller was charged with fourth-degree assault in 1999 after an incident in Portland, according to court records. The misdemeanor charge was later dismissed in Multnomah County Court, records show. Details of that incident were not immediately available. He was also charged in 2005 with menacing and coercion in a domestic violence case. The outcome of that case was not available in online records.

Miller has also has been cited on violations and infractions, including failure to pay a fare, failure to carry proof of insurance, failure to obey a traffic control device and failure to drive within a lane, according to Multnomah County public records.

