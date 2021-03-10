‘Brooklyn Dad’ Majid Padellan: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Majid M. Padellan is the left-leaning political commentator better known as “BrooklynDad_Defiant!” on Twitter. He is known for posting support for the Democratic party and liberal policies.

He shares critical commentary on Republicans. Since the riots at the Capitol on January 6, Padellan has used his platform to call for GOP lawmakers such as Rep. Lauren Boebert and Senator Ted Cruz to face repercussions for “stoking” the crowd that day.

Padellan has also been known to trigger controversy among Democrats. As Refinery29 pointed out, Padellan called on Senator Bernie Sanders to drop out of the presidential race and was critical of Tara Reade, the woman who accused President Joe Biden of sexual assault; Biden denied the allegation.

Padellan has attracted a large following over the years. His account has nearly 900,000 followers. In his bio, he describes himself as a “proud Papa” who is “perpetually pissed.” He identifies himself as a feminist, a Black Lives Matter supporter and as part of the “resistance” against former President Donald Trump. Padellan also notes in his bio that he is a senior advisor for Really American, a left-leaning political action committee.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The ‘Really American’ PAC Paid Padellan More Than $57,000 in 2020

The term “Brooklyn Dad” spiked on Twitter on March 10 as fans and critics alike weighed in on the fact that Padellan is paid by the left-leaning political action committee Really American. Supporters described Padellan as a skilled “influencer” and that there was nothing wrong with him accepting a paycheck from a political organization.

Opponents countered that Padellan’s Twitter feed amounted to left-wing propaganda and referred to him as a “grifter.” Others remarked that by getting paid, Padellan’s motives could be called into question.

Just woke up, saw Brooklyn Dad trending because a bunch of folks thought I was hiding information clearly stated in my profile, but even MORE of you stood up for me. Thanks you guys.

❤️ I love you! ❤️ — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) March 10, 2021

Padellan expressed bemusement over the attention. He wrote on Twitter, “Just woke up, saw Brooklyn Dad trending because a bunch of folks thought I was hiding information clearly stated in my profile, but even MORE of you stood up for me. Thanks you guys. I love you!”

Padellan was among Really American’s top-paid vendors for 2020. The record shows the group paid Padellan $57,088 in 13 payments between July and December 2020.

2. Padellan Says He Is a Senior Advisor for the Really American PAC But It’s Unclear Whether He Specifically Receives Compensation for His Tweets

Padellan noted in his bio that he is a senior advisor for the Really American super PAC. According to the Center for Responsive Politics, which tracks political fundraising and spending, Really American was launched to support liberal policies. It is not affiliated with any specific candidate, according to its website.

The organization spends most of its money on negative advertisements, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. During the 2019-2020 election cycle, Really American spent more than $900,000 on ads that were focused on opposing Republican candidates. By comparison, $135,000 was spent to support Democrats.

As of this writing, the home page of Really American’s website included an advertisement titled “Cancel Cancun Cruz.” The ad accuses Cruz of abandoning Texans who lost power and running water during a severe winter storm.

Padellan has tweeted support for Really American’s advertising effort against Cruz. On March 10, Padellan retweeted Really American’s message that read, “Cruz is being hunted by billboards accusing him of being a ‘traitor’. Really American PAC is behind the billboards.” Padellan added the comment, “WE did this, folks.” He appeared to be trying to draw attention to the fact that he was part of creating Really American’s ad campaign.

Heavy has reached out to Padellan for comment about the online controversy. We also reached out to Really American for more information about Padellan’s role within the organization and to clarify whether he is specifically paid for his tweets. This post will be updated once we hear back.

3. Padellan Sells ‘Brooklyn Dad’ Merchandise

Although it is unclear whether Padellan is paid directly by any political organization specifically for his tweets, he is attempting to profit from his online following. Padellan launched his “Brooklyn Dad Defiant” website in 2020. On the site, he sells merchandise such as clothing, mugs and tote bags adorned with his logo and images from his published book. He also sells autographed copies of his book (more on that in the next section).

Padellan provided a summarized explanation on the site to explain why he started the “Brooklyn Dad” Twitter account: “Over the past few years, BrooklynDad has built a strong, loyal social media following that stemmed from his passion for sharing his thoughts and knowledge, and for truth-talking whilst rebuking nay-sayers, about the U.S. political climate and its key and corrupt figures. But more than this, BDD has brought together a vast community with a shared belief that we are a good America and that we must protect it from bad hombres like the man-baby, Spanky McDumbass, currently squatting in the White House.”

4. Padellan Wrote a Book Mocking President Trump

Padellan published an illustration book mocking former President Donald Trump in 2020. The book is called “The Liddle’est President.” The summary included on Amazon and the Barnes & Noble website states: “Spanky McDumbass was a horrible Liddle’ man who was a draft-dodger, a creepy dad, a businessman, and a bad TV celebrity, who lied and cheated his way to the most powerful position in America: President of the United States. This is the story of his improbable rise, and his ultimate bigly fall.”

Shortly after publishing the book in March 2020, Padellan posted a screengrab on Instagram showing the book’s success on Amazon. At the time, the book was listed as the #1 bestseller under Amazon’s “political humor” section.”

Padellan explained within its pages that the book “came to fruition” while he was sitting in his vehicle at his daughter’s track meet. He wrote the book was meant to be a “parody based on a real timeline” and that he intended for it to “boost morale and bring a little laughter during a very dark and stressful time in American history.”

5. Padellan Is a Self-Employed Graphic Designer

Padellan is a professional graphic designer and art director, according to his LinkedIn account and website. His site lists skills including print production, logo creation and brand management.

Padellan explained on LinkedIn that the coronavirus pandemic forced him into “involuntary self-employment.” He called his freelance business MMPDesign but according to business records with the New York Department of State, he has not created a limited liability company.

Padellan previously worked as the Art Director for Gotham Color. His profile on the company’s website explained that he had been responsible for “design and print production work for industries from fashion to finance.” According to his LinkedIn account, Padellan worked for the printing company from 2006 until 2020.

READ NEXT: Why Was the ‘Naked Cowboy’ Arrested in Florida?