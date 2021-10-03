Bucs vs Patriots Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Tom Brady‘s epic return to New England kicks off on Sunday night when he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Patriots.

The game (8:20 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on NBC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Bucs vs Patriots online:

Bucs vs Patriots Preview

Tom Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick built a dynasty together with six Super Bowl wins in nine appearances over a 20-year span. For Sunday night, they will be on opposite sides for the first and possibly only time.

The Patriots (1-2) and Buccaneers (2-1) come into this monster clash trending in two different directions. Brady’s shadow over New England grew only bigger leading up to this game as the Patriots have sputtered in the early going with a tepid offense led by rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Tampa looks like a contender again with Brady and all starters back from last year’s Super Bowl winner.

Brady led the Bucs to a championship and boat parade while the Patriots dynasty sunk in his absence to a losing record no playoffs in 2020. Belichick’s free agent spending spree hasn’t righted the ship in New England yet, but Sunday’s game will leave him or Brady with legacy bragging rights.

Tampa comes in banged up with former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski on the sideline after injuring his ribs at Los Angeles in Week 3. The Bucs also won’t’ have linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul for a second-straight game, and the team won’t have running back Giovanni Bernard and cornerback Jamel Dean. Brady also lost one of his favorite receivers in Scotty Miller last week, but will have Antonio Brown back after missing the Rams game on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Brown will quietly face his old team on Sunday, too, albeit a one-game stint on the road in 2019 at Miami. He never played in Foxboro as a Patriot before legal trouble sidelined him until his return to the NFL via Brady and the Bucs in 2020.

The Bucs will also debut star cornerback Richard Sherman, who signed with the team after Week 3. Sherman and Brady had their moments in past Patriots-Seattle Seahawks clashes, but they will now seek a Super Bowl together.

Sherman’s boost to the Bucs secondary will only make things more challenging for Jones and the Patriots offense, which averages 18 points per game and 226 yards passing per contest. The Patriots also lost running back James White against the New Orleans Saints.

Teams threw the ball all day against the Bucs secondary in the first three weeks to avoid the Bucs’ staunch run defense. Opponents average 338 yards on 48 pass attempts per game against the Bucs.

New England’s defense, which ranks fifth overall, has kept its team in ball games with 17 points allowed per game. The Patriots also limit teams to 159.7 yards passing and 122.7 yards rushing per contest. Patriots defensive players also have tallied nine sacks and five interceptions in three games.

Linebacker Matt Judon leads the Patriots in sacks with 3.5, and fellow linebacker Josh Uche has three. Cornerback J.C. Jackson has two interceptions and three pass deflections for the Patriots. Unfortunately, the Patriots may not have Uche and Jackson as both are listed as questionable on the final injury report. That’s just two of the eight players listed as questionable for the game.

How Belichick can get this defense to disrupt Brady and the Bucs remains the question. Only the Rams showed significant success at slowing down the high-octane Bucs.

Brady has 1,087 yards passing and 10 touchdowns in just three games. He can become the all-time leader for passing yards against the Patriots with just 68 yards according to Sporting News.

Overall, the Bucs average a league-high 34.3 points per game, and their 406 yards per game ranks eighth. Brady’s plethora of receivers with Brown, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin moves the chains consistently. Even with Gronkowski out, the Bucs still have O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate to make plays.

Tampa hasn’t seen great run production yet and abandoned it against the Rams — Brady led the team in rushing with 14 yards that day. That doesn’t mean the Bucs’ main backs in Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones II couldn’t get going as they did last season.

Otherwise, Brady may lead the Bucs in rushing again, something that he seldom did in 20 years with the Patriots.