How to Buy Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter Fight

Buy Odom vs Carter Fight

Former NBA star Lamar Odom will take on former pop star Aaron Carter in a Celebrity Boxing matchup at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday, June 11.

The fight card (Cisco Rosado vs Peter Gunz, Odom vs Carter) starts at 9 p.m. ET and can be watched on Fite PPV.

You may be able to order the PPV through your cable provider, but if you don’t have cable or you want to watch the fights on your computer, phone, Roku, Firestick, video game console or other connected-to-TV streaming device, you’ll need to buy it through FITE. It costs $29.99.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to buy and watch Odom vs Carter on Friday night:

How to Buy Odom vs Carter PPV

Note: You need to sign up for a FITE account (it’s free) before you purchase the PPV, and you can only sign up for FITE through their app on your phone or other streaming device (and not on your computer)

1) Go here to buy the Odom vs Carter PPV 2) Select “Buy $29.99” 3) Sign in with your FITE account credentials 3b) If you don’t already have a FITE account, download the FITE app on your phone or streaming device and sign up for free 4) Enter your payment information to purchase the PPV 5) You can then watch the fights on the FITE website or FITE app

How & Where to Watch Odom vs Carter

Once you’re signed up for FITE and have ordered the PPV, you can watch Odom vs Carter and Cisco Rosado vs Peter Gunz via the FITE app on any of the following devices:

Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick

Roku or Roku TV

Apple TV

Xbox One

PlayStation 4

Chromecast

Android TV

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

You can also cast the fight to select smart TV’s through the app on your phone, or you can watch on your computer via the Fite website.

More information an all of FITE’s compatible streaming devices can be found here.

Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter Preview

Odom, a 14-year NBA veteran, and Carter, an ex-pop star, will make their respective Celebrity Boxing debuts in what should be an entertaining fight.

The 41-year-old retired hoopster and the 33-year-old former teen idol have both battled addiction in the recent past, and both have come out on the other side. Carter, younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick, gained fame as the singer behind singles like “I Want Candy” and “That’s How I Beat Shaq,” and he has been boxing longer than Odom, but neither has fought anyone until now.

For his part, Odom has vowed not to lose to Carter the same way his friend and fellow former NBA player Nate Robinson’s lost to YouTube celebrity Jake Paul last fall.

“I’ve always boxed. In my best years with the Lakers, I used boxing for training, and so for me to go and show what I’ve learned on my man’s face, this is like retribution for Nate Robinson. This is gonna be easy work,” Odom said about boxing as an undertaking.

Carter says he won’t be such an easy KO.

“This is a crazy matchup. It’s like David and Goliath. He is 6 ft. 7, I am 6 ft. 1, it’s gonna be kind of crazy. I am really looking forward to this fight. I just want to let you guys know that I am not just a music producer, an entertainer, a singer, a dancer… I am also a fighter. I grew up street fighting. I am really looking forward to this match. My dad always said, the bigger they are, the harder they fight. So, Lamar, see you there bro,” Carter said, via Sportskeeda.

Odom is actually 6 foot 10; Carter is 6 foot 1, so there is a glaring height advantage. Celebrity Boxing CEO Damon Feldman thinks that, differences or not, this bout will be fun to watch, and he says both fighters may surprise some people.

“It’s gonna be a war, man. It’s gonna be a knockout, there’s no doubt,” Feldman said about the fight. When asked specifically about Odom, he added: “Well, after seeing him training, he was training down there with the same guy that trains Kevin Hart, and he was training good. … His comeback is gonna be phenomenal, and same with Aaron Carter.”

Here’s a look at the fight card:

Lamar Odom vs. Aaron Carter

Cisco Rosado vs. Peter Gunz

Tim Witherspoon vs. Hazel Roche

Wide Neck vs. Drew Mournet

