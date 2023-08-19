Camela Leierth-Segura Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Camela Leierth-Segura is a singer/songwriter and model from Sweden who has gone missing while living in Beverly Hills, California.

“Camela is a sing/songwriter and model from Sweden living in Beverly Hills. She has been writing music for well-known Swedish and American artists and was one of the co-writers of Katy Perry’s Song ‘Walking on Air,'” a GoFundMe page says.

A missing person’s poster says that Leierth-Segura has not been seen since June 29, 2023.

1. Camela Leierth-Segura Was Recently Evicted & Was Struggling to Pay Rent When She Disappeared

The missing person’s poster says that the Beverly Hills Police Department “is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 48-year-old female. Camela Leierth-Segura has been missing since June 29th, 2023, and her last known contact was in Beverly Hills, CA.”

The post continues, “She was recently evicted, according to her landlord in Beverly Hills. Friends and neighbors say she was struggling to pay rent. Camela’s silver 2010 Ford Fusion with CA plate: 6KZJ725 was last seen leaving Beverly Hills on June 30th, 2023. Her elderly cat Morris is also missing.”

The post notes, “It is completely out of character for her to not contact her friends and family. If you have any information on her whereabouts, or if you see her vehicle, contact the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285-2184 or call 911. Case # 23-34288.”

A post on the Beverly Hills Police Department’s page reads,

MISSING PERSON: On 08/08/23, Camela Leierth-Segura was reported missing. She has not been heard from since 06/27/23. She is believed to be with her vehicle and may have an elderly black cat with her.

Name: CAMELA LEIERTH-SEGURA

AKA CAMELA LEIERTH SEGURA

Female, White, 48 years old, 5’10’’, 125 lbs

Date of image above: January 2021

Missing person’s vehicle: Silver 2010 Ford Fusion with a license plate of 6KZJ725 / CA

If you have any information, please contact the BHPD Watch Commander at 310-550-4951.

According to ABC7, “her 2010 silver Ford Fusion was last seen in Beverly Hills in the middle of the night on June 30.”

2. A GoFundMe Page Says Family Members & Friends Are ‘Desperately Seeking Information’ About Camela Leierth-Segura’s Whereabouts

Leierth-Segura’s sister created a GoFundMe page to help with the search.

“URGENT- missing person report- Camela Leierth/Camela Leierth Segura,” it reads. “My beloved sister and our dear friend Camela Leierth Segura is missing from Beverly Hills, Los Angeles since the 29th of June 2023. She was last seen in Beverly Hills where she lives. We are desperately seeking information about Camela’s whereabouts.”

The page described this description of Leierth Segura:

Description:

Age: 48

Hair: Blond/ Dark blond

Eyes: Blue

Height: 5’10” or 178 cm

“We are extremely worried about her safety and despite our efforts, the local police have not been able to locate her,” the post says. “If you have any information, even the smallest detail can help, please reach out immediately.”

It adds, “The money we raise will go to putting up a reward and cover expenses such as costs for private detectives.”

3. Friends of Camela Leierth-Segura Have Shared Information on Facebook, With 1 Writing, ‘She Means the World to Us’

A woman who wrote on Facebook that she has known Leierth-Segura for 25 years wrote, “Camela has been MISSING since JUNE 29th and her last known contact was in BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, but she could be ANYWHERE.”

She added, “She means the world to us and time is of the essence.”

Another friend wrote, “This is a friend of a friend of mine. She is a Swedish women living in Los Angeles. She’s been missing for some time now. Please keep your eyes open.”

“I’d like to think nothing bad happened, but do I think something bad happened? Yeah,” friend Cecilia Foss said to ABC 7.

4. Camela Leierth-Segura Released Her Own Songs on YouTube & Spotify

According to ABC7, Leierth-Segura is originally from Sweden.

She “worked as a model and musician, and released songs of her own on YouTube and Spotify,” the site reported.

One of her songs on YouTube is called, “So Sad.” It’s the only video on her channel, though, and was recorded 12 years ago, racking up only a little more than 7,000 views.

5. Camela Leierth-Segura Was One of 5 Co-Writers of the Katy Perry Song, ‘Walking on Air’

According to Deadline, Perry’s song “Walking on Air” was co-written “by Perry, Leierth, Klas Åhlund, Max Martin, Adam Baptiste.”

“Described as a deep house and disco tune with ’90s EuroVision vibes,” it reached number 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2013, Deadline reported.

It was a track on Perry’s fourth studio album, Prism, Deadline reported.

