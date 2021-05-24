Cameron Perrelli: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cameron Perrelli is a New York investment firm asscoiate who fell and died while attending an East Village rooftop party.

It’s believed that the 24-year-old woman’s fall was an accident, but it’s led to officials calling for a crackdown on rooftop parties. According to ABC 7, she was attending an “overcrowded” rooftop party when she died.

“The tragic death of a woman who fell from a roof during a party in the East Village on Saturday is a painful reminder that City Hall and property managers are failing to step up when it comes to rooftop parties,” Manhattan Borough President Gale A. Brewer said, according to The New York Post.

1. Perrelli Fell Between Two Buildings, But Her Father Says She Wasn’t a ‘Risk Taker’

The tragedy occurred when Perrelli “was trying to climb between 200 and 202 Ave.” around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021, according to the New York Post.

The Post added that she didn’t live in the buildings but rather lived on the lower east side. Foul play is not suspected.

According to the New York Daily News, it’s believed Perrelli “lost her footing” near a ledge.

The Daily News reported that she was at a birthday party and police believe she “tried to cross over to the roof of an adjacent building,” and fell down an airway.

“It’s not like her to be a risk taker. She’s not one to take those risks. I don’t get it,” said her father, Louis Perrelli, told Daily News.

Her uncle, Michael Perrelli, told the Daily News the family was given three stories: “that she was jumping from one building to the next, and we heard that she was walking on an air-condition vent, and then somebody just said she slipped.”

2. Perrelli’s Uncle Called Her ‘So Beautiful in Mind, Body & Soul’

Michael Perrelli, Cameron’s uncle, who lives in Connecticut, wrote a lengthy Facebook post about her life and death.

“Sad day today I lost a piece of my heart my beautiful niece was taken by god to heaven. She was so beautiful in mind body and soul,” he wrote.

“It is so hard to understand gods reason for taking Cameron she had so much to offer the world. How do we [accept] her loss with out anger I would give my life to give her life back So I ask god why and I do not have an answer. So hard to find logic in a loss of child I send all my prayers to my brother for his baby girl is gone i know god has a purpose I hope that the Angel he has taken from us will forever shine thru and bring strength to all who had the pleasure to have had chance to be a part of her life.”

He added: “She will forever stay in are hearts and minds. I know Cameron would want all of us to stay strong because her determination in life was to be and do the best she could in everything. Rest in piece our angel you will be forever in are hearts.”

3. Perrelli Worked as a Client Associate for an Investment Firm

Perrelli worked as a client associate with Third Bridge Group Limited, according to her LinkedIn page. She previously worked as an analyst for the same company.

“Third Bridge was founded on the belief that human insights drive intelligent investment decisions. To make the right investment decisions, our clients require access to the most relevant experts and their insights,” she wrote.

Before that, she worked as a marketing coordinator for AMG Naturally in Fairfield, Connecticut, as a community assistant for Union Properties of Gainesville, and as a tutor for Friends of Micanopy Library Tutoring.

She had a degree in business administration and management from the University of Florida. She also had a degree in advertising.

Her LinkedIn page says she was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority and the University of Florida Ad Society.

Cameron’s Facebook page was filled with photos of her dressed up and out with friends. Her top visible post came in March, 2021, when she shared a picture with a friend and wrote, “Lucky to call you my best friend 🤍”

She had an Instagram page, but it was private.

4. Another Family Member Remembered Cameron as ‘My Princess’

Another uncle, Steve Perrelli, also posted a tribute to Cameron.

“My heart is broken, My family has lost a true angel today…my niece Cameron….” he wrote on Facebook.

“I love you!!..you were/are a shining star I will always cherish. I am lost without you in my life ..youve always made me proud of your accomplishments ,RIP my princess!! I will miss you more than you know!!”

5. Officials Want to Crack Down on the Rooftop Parties

According to ABC 7, there have been other reports of rooftop parties leading to trouble.

People have been known to “jump from rooftop to rooftop during the gatherings,” the television station reported, and now some officials want to crack down on them.

NYC Councilmember Carlina Rivera is going to introduce two bills to address the situation. She told ABC 7:

We are all thinking about the family of the young person who lost their life on Saturday morning. This tragedy shows just how dangerous overcrowded or mismanaged rooftop parties have become, and how often they have little to no safety protections or monitoring,” Rivera said. “We will continue to pursue my legislation to ensure agency responses so that these deadly situations do not happen again. But landlords are ultimately responsible for ensuring outdoor spaces are legally and safely accessible, and are not used improperly. If you make the decision to buy a building, you are responsible for the lives of its residents. And these landlords are not living up to that responsibility.

