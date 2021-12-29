How to Watch Canada vs Germany World Juniors in USA

Canada (2-0) and Germany (1-1) will meet in group play for the World Juniors hockey tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 29, in Edmonton.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Canada vs Germany Preview

Both Canada and Germany come into Wednesday’s game fresh off wins in group play.

Canada rolled past Austria 11-2 on Tuesday, Dec. 28, with Connor Bedard’s record day of four goals in one game. It matched a Team Canada junior hockey record. He also became the first 16-year-old since Wayne Gretzky in 1977 to score a hat trick and the first ever to score four goals according to TSN.

“It’s definitely cool hearing your name and one of, if not the greatest to ever play,” Bedard said according to TSN. “It’s one game and I don’t think I’ll be getting 2,800 points in the NHL. It’s cool though to hear my name with his. It’s good, but we’ve got a long way to go in this tournament.”

Germany beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in overtime. Alexander Blank scored both goals for the Germans. Blank leads the Germans with two goals and an assist in the tournament, and he helped his team bounce back from a 3-1 loss to Finland in its opener.

The Germans will need strong defense, penalty kill, and goaltending to have a chance against Canada. The Canadians lead the tournament field in scoring with 17 goals.

Owen Power netted a hat trick in Canada’s 6-3 opening against the Czech Republic on Sunday, Dec. 26. Power, a No. 1 NHL Draft pick by Buffalo, became the first Canadian defenseman ever to score a hat trick in the World Juniors.

“I was pretty surprised (to learn that),” Power said about the record according to Kevin McGran of the Toronto Star. “There have been a ton of good defencemen come through this tournament.”

“It’s pretty special. It’s the first hat trick I’ve ever had. And doing it at this stage and wearing a Canadian jersey is definitely pretty special,” Power said per McGran.

Cole Perfetti has been on fire for Canada in two games with six points thus far. The Winnipeg Jets prospect brings a wealth of experience to the ice for the Canadians with two games in the NHL and time in the AHL under his belt.

“It’s been great for me,” Perfetti said according to Steven Ellis of The Hockey News. “It’s hard to explain just how the adjustment period works. It’s different for everyone, but I think the only way to get better is to experience the next level. Being thrown into the AHL last year was really good for me in the sense that I got used to playing against men. The speed, the size, the physicality, the skill. Everything is just at another level.”

Canada could add some depth for the Germany game with Xavier Bourgault back from a head injury and Justin Sourdif back from a one-game suspension per TSN.