How to Watch Canadiens vs Senators Preseason Game in USA

The Ottawa Senators will host the Montreal Canadiens for a preseason tilt on Friday.

Canadiens vs Senators Preseason Preview

The Canadiens, who snuck into last year’s postseason before making a surprise run to the Stanley Cup Finals, opened their 2021 preseason by splitting a home-and-home set with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In the second preseason test, a 5-2 home win on Monday, newcomer Christian Dvorak impressed with a goal and a trio of helpers.

“I knew he was a complete, solid hockey player (but) I see little things (that make me realize) he’s even smarter than I thought,” Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme said of the two-way center following the victory, according to the Montreal Gazette.

“He’s a really focused guy. He’s having fun quietly with the guys, but he comes in and he’s pretty much business. I think one of the reasons he’s reacting that way on the ice is because he pays attention to every little thing that a hockey player needs to be paying attention to be successful. There’s a reason he’s playing that way, his focus, the way he handles himself. I think he’s going to become, down the road, like a really quiet leader. Just the way he plays will influence a lot of his teammates.”

Montreal sent a pair of draft picks to the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for the 25-year-old on Sept. 4. Across 56 games a season ago, Dvorak scored 17 goals — 8 of them on the power play — to go with 14 assists.

“They’re a very hard team to play against and they just have no quit in them,” Dvorak said of the Canadiens shortly after the trade, according to Sportsnet, “they were down (3-1 in the opening round) against Toronto and came back and won, and kind of carried the momentum of the rest of the way, so that’s a team that you want to play for.”

The Senators, who last year missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, are also 1-1 in the preseason. They had a relatively quiet offseason, perhaps a sign that their priority is the development of a young roster.

In arguably their splashiest acquisition, Ottawa landed forward Zach Sanford from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for young center Logan Brown.

Across the last three seasons, Sanford scored 34 goals in 170 games.

“We expect Zach’s addition to prove beneficial for us in a number of ways,” Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said of the 27-year-old, according to The Associated Press. “He’s a big man who skates well, a power forward who plays with energy and a former Stanley Cup winner.

“As someone who’s had a 16-goal season, he’s very capable of contributing offensively, too.”