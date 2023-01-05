Catherine Gurd, the ‘Peach Bowl Girl,’ Goes Viral in TikTok Video

Catherine Gurd was identified as the college athlete from Ohio who went viral on TikTok, earning the nickname the “Peach Bowl Girl” from admiring fans.

According to The New York Post, Gurd went viral on Saturday, December 31, 2022, when she was captured in a TikTok video during a broadcast of the college playoff semifinal game between the Georgia and Ohio State football teams.

“Someone find me this girl from Ohio State… for the love of god,” the TikTok video by Hayden Sheppard reads, including news clips from the television broadcast. Gurd only appears in a few seconds in the clip on TikTok:

Gurd later confirmed she was the “Peach Bowl Girl” by sharing a video on TikTok captioned, “When you kick off 2023 with a new name.” The screen crashes down to reveal a news article about the “Peach Bowl Girl.”

A man wrote in her comment thread, “Wasn’t Pam Anderson discovered this way?” According to US Magazine, Anderson “was discovered at the age of 22 in 1989 after she was featured on a Jumbotron at a British Columbia Lions football game wearing a Labatt’s Beer T-shirt,” and she was hired to be the brand’s spokesmodel.

In another TikTok video, Gurd said, “What’s going on?” She captioned that video, “POV your 3 seconds on tv somehow makes you go viral.”

Gurd Wrote on Instagram That She Had Verbally Committed to Play Division One LaCrosse

Gurd is on Instagram. On that page, she describes herself as an “athlete” in New Albany.

Gurd shared a photo of her at the stadium, writing, “buckeyes forever.”

In 2021, she wrote on Instagram that she was going to play college lacrosse:

I am extremely excited to announce that I have verbally committed to further my academic and athletic career and play Division One lacrosse at Xavier University! I would like to thank my parents, family, and my coach’s and teammates. Excited to join Coach Decker and the entire team!! Go Musketeers!🤍💙

She indicated on Instagram that she was a graduate of New Albany High School in Ohio. Other pictures on Instagram show her on a beach during Spring Break.

Gurd’s Father & Brother Played Football at Ohio State

According to Gurd’s Xavier University lacrosse biography, her father once played football at Ohio State. She is a freshman from New Albany, Ohio, the biography reports.

The biography describes her as:

… a four-year varsity letterwinner in lacrosse and field hockey… is a three-year captain in lacrosse… posted 28 ground balls and 14 caused turnovers during her junior season… earned first-team all-conference and first-team all-region honors last season… led her team to back-to-back state runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2019, compiling a 39-8 record during that span… earned academic All-Honors from (2017-21)… also played club lacrosse for Impact Lacrosse.

According to the bio, she is the “daughter of Andy and Kim Gurd… father, Andy, played football at Ohio State (’91)… brother, Patrick, plays football at Ohio State… majoring in biomedical sciences.”

