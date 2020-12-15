Catie Lazarus Dead: Writer & Podcast Host Dies of Cancer

Catie Lazarus, the prolific New York-based writer, podcast host, and comedian, has died, according to a tweet from her friend Miriam Gottfeid.

Gottfried tweeted on Monday night, “Devastated to learn of the death of my friend

@catielazarus, a brilliant interviewer and host of Employee of the Month show, who bore terminal cancer with incredible grace for the past six years. May her memory be a blessing.”

Gottfried added in a subsequent tweet, “The nights I attended her show were among the best I’ve spent in NYC, especially the after parties where all of the guests mingled at the Library bar at the Public. I desperately miss that kind of NYC night, and I will always associate it with Catie.”

Lazarus Hosted the Employee of the Month Podcast

Catie Lazarus's Uncircumcised Interview with Jon StewartAfter announcing he is leaving The Daily Show, Catie Lazarus spoke with Jon Stewart about directing Rosewater, leaving Comedy Central, and being fired from Woolworth by his brother. It was a dream come true to interview the exceptionally hilarious, brilliant, hunky mensch and give him The Employee of the Month Award. (Stewart accepted the honor… 2015-02-21T20:53:11Z

Lazarus is largely known for her presence in the comic scene in New York City, as well as her position as a podcast host for Employee of the Month, which has been running for 10 years, and featured Lazarus working as a bonafide talk show host, interviewing celebrities, politicians, and the like.

Her bio on the podcast website reads in part,

Between her insatiable curiosity and innate compassion, she may have been born, or, at least, bread to host a talk show and to interview folks. Her utterly unique background in psychology, journalism and comedy is why The New Yorker found that, “Lazarus gets people to open up in ways that others cannot.” Stephen Dubner, co-creator of Freakonomics, says that, “Lazarus manages to be empathic and hilarious at the same time.” Gothamist named her “one of the finest live talk show hosts,” New York Magazine named “Employee of the Month” one of their top 10 comedy shows, and Lewis Black called Catie Lazarus, “more brilliant than she’ll ever know.” Lazarus is perhaps best known for being the first person to interview Jon Stewart, after he announced his retirement from The Daily Show. Their interview went viral, as did her interview with Jill Abramson, when Abramson had served as Executive Editor of The New York Times, and revealed her four tattoos, including a New York Times “T.” Lazarus has interviewed countless celebrities, including Bette Midler and Robert Redford, but she is as deft and invested in interviewing humans who are not famous, including a former pick-pocket, astrophysicist, “Lice Lady,” and, of course, Guinness Book of World Record Holder for Most Guinness Book of World Records.

Lazarus’s bio also reveals that her career as a comedian was literally determined by a chance run-in with Tina Fey.

The story goes: “She was studying for her doctorate in clinical psychology— until she met Tina Fey. While researching Mean Girls, Tina Fey (alongside Jack McBrayer) taught a little improv to Catie and several others at an Empower Program event… Afterwards, Fey recommend Lazarus check out Upright Citizens Brigade Theater in New York… [Lazarus] dropped out of her doctoral studies, moved to New York, started taking improv classes, and hopped on a stage for the first time at Stand-Up New York, where she won a contest she hadn’t even entered. Lazarus landed on the cover page of a local paper and the rest is herstory. Lazarus lives in Brooklyn with her dog Lady Lazarus.”

This is a developing post and will be updated.