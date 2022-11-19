CBS News Affiliate Pauses Use of Twitter After Musk Takeover

A CBS News affiliate in California is pausing all interactions on Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover due to an “abundance of caution.”

Does the policy extend to all CBS News platforms and affiliates? Some CBS News affiliates were still tweeting after the report in some cities. For example, CBS 58 in Milwaukee tweeted throughout the morning on November 19, 2022.

Heavy.com has reached out to Twitter’s communication executives to ask whether the policy applies to only the California affiliate or to all affiliates and the main CBS News Twitter account, which lasted tweeted on November 18, 2022.

A Correspondent Said on Video That ‘CBS News Is Pausing Its Activity’ on Twitter

CBS News and its owned and operated stations are “pausing” activity on Twitter; blaming “uncertainty” on the platform. pic.twitter.com/Pv1gEQjQJH — Jim Lokay (@LokayFOX5) November 19, 2022

“In light of the uncertainty around Twitter and out of an abundance of caution, CBS News is pausing its activity on the social media site as it continues to monitor the platform,” Jonathan Vigliotti, CBS News national correspondent, said in a news report.

The report ran on the “CBS Evening News” on Friday, November 18, 2022.

You can watch his comments in the above video. Vigliotti’s last tweet, also on November 18, 2022, was a retweet of a CBS Mornings tweet that read, “MASS TWITTER EXODUS: Elon Musk’s ‘hardcore’ ultimatum has led to mass departures, forcing the company’s HQ to temporarily shut down.”

He is a CBS News correspondent who is based on Los Angeles, California, according to CBS News.

The move comes as some Hollywood celebrities have also left Twitter due to Musk.

A Bay Area CBS Affiliate Shared the Same Statement

In light of the uncertainty around Twitter and out of an abundance of caution, CBS News Bay Area is pausing its activity on the social media site as we continue to monitor the platform. — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) November 19, 2022

KPIX 5, also known as CBS News Bay Area, also shared the same statement on its Twitter page.

“In light of the uncertainty around Twitter and out of an abundance of caution, CBS News Bay Area is pausing its activity on the social media site as we continue to monitor the platform,” the station posted on November 18, 2022, at 8:40 p.m.

The CBS News Twitter PR site was silent on the matter and last tweeted on November 18, 2022.

Some people reacted to the story by criticizing CBS News.

“I genuinely doubt anyone noticed or cared. Who honestly checks their Twitter to read CBS News?” one man reported.

“You’re pausing because the shoe is on other other foot. The foot being one that will question your narrative. @CBSNews,” another wrote.

“Twitter is more stable than it has been in the last 6 months. And don’t tell me it’s because @elonmusk

might restore Trumps account because @cbsnews has tweeted about him nearly every day,” wrote another Twitter user as the news spread about CBS.

Musk recently reinstated the Twitter accounts of the conservative satire site Babylon Bee as well as liberal celebrity Kathy Griffin. He was running a Twitter poll to ask users whether he should reinstate the Twitter page of former President Donald Trump. The position of reinstating Trump was winning the poll, although not by an incredibly large margin.

Musk’s business philosophy and Twitter resignations and firings have also made the news since he took over the platform. Some advertisers have also left Twitter due to the Elon Musk takeover.

