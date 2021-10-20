How to Watch Celtics vs Knicks Live Stream Online Free

The New York Knicks will host the Boston Celtics in an Eastern Conference showdown at Madison Square Garden on October 20 in what will be the season opener for both teams.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Celtics vs Knicks online:

Celtics vs Knicks Preview

Both teams kick their respective seasons off with injury concerns. Nerlens Noel will likely miss the game due to knee pain, as Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau confirmed this week. Thibodeau, the reigning Coach of the Year, says his unit is excited to build on a 2020-21 campaign that saw them go 41-31.

“I think getting established as a team last year, getting credibility by the degree of how hard, how smart and how together, it makes it appealing for other people to look at us,” Thibodeau told The News Observer. “And we have to win.”

“For me, for our team, it’s getting better every day; continuing to develop as individuals and as a team,” Knicks star Julius Randle said, via The Associated Press. “Last year … we did the right things every day. Because we created those good habits, (we) had a belief we could win every night, so it doesn’t change.”

The Knicks had the stingiest defense in the NBA last year, allowing just 104.7 points a game to opponents, and they’ll be going up against a Celtics squad that finished 7th in the East with a 36-36 mark.

Like New York, Boston will also be without a key contributor in Al Horford, who has been out.

“Al’s doing okay,” Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said, per Mass Live. “Obviously, nobody wants to be in this situation, so there’s no real positive about it. But health-wise overall, he’s doing okay.”

Jaylen Brown is also questionable against the Knicks, as he was placed in COVID-19 protocols this week.

The first-year Celtics coach also discussed a bit about his plans for the team over its first few games this season. “Just improvement with our young guys,” Udoka said. “This is going to be a different situation that they’re in, obviously, not playing with the starters. We were looking at the first two or so games balancing them playing with some of the starting guys in different rotations.”

Here’s a look at the predicted starting lineups for both teams heading into this matchup:

Knicks Projected Lineup: Kemba Walker (G), Evan Fournier (G), RJ Barrett (F), Julius Randle (F), Taj Gibson (C)

Celtics Projected Starting Lineup: Dennis Schroder (G), Marcus Smart (G), Jaylen Brown (F, questionable) Jayson Tatum (F) Robert Williams III (C)