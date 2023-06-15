Chad Doerman: Ohio Father Accused of Murdering 3 Sons

Chad Doerman is a 32-year-old Ohio man who is accused of shooting his three small sons to death on June 15, 2023, according to a press release from the Clermont County Sheriff’s Department.

The three deceased victims are boys, all brothers, who were ages 7, age 4 and age 3, a Sheriff’s release says.

The triple shooting occurred in Monroe Township in Ohio. The Sheriff’s news release also said that the boys’ mother was shot in the hand but is expected to survive. The father is under arrest, the sheriff’s release said.

The release does not specify a motive.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Female Juvenile Ran Down the Road Stating That Her ‘Father Was Killing Everyone,’ Sheriff’s Officials Say

#BREAKING UPDATE: Clermont Co. deputies say three boys – ages 7, 4, and 3 – died in a shooting today at a Laurel Lindale Rd home. Chad Doerman is in custody now. A 34-year-old woman was also shot in the hand but will live. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/8ur9O9VRmT — Evan Millward (@EvanMillward) June 16, 2023

At 4:15 p.m. on June 15, 2023, the Clermont County Communication Center received a 911 call from an unknown female who was screaming that “her babies had been shot,” the Sheriff’s release said.

At 4:18 p.m., a second 911 call was made to the Communication Center from a passerby (driving on the road) who reported that a female juvenile was seen running down the road stating that “her father was killing everyone,” the release said.

Clermont County Sheriff’s Road Patrol Deputies responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Laurel Lindale Road and made contact with Doerman, 32, sitting on a step outside of the residence, the release said. Doerman was detained “without incident,” it said.

“It’s just a bad situation, nothing like that ever happens in this area, just a quiet, country, really nice area, so to hear this, it’s terrible,” neighbor Dan Thomas said to WLWT-TV. “I’m shocked to be honest with you. We moved here six years ago and the place is great and New Richmond’s coming up. You just hate to see anything like this, anywhere.”

Thomas told the television station: “I was sitting in the garage and all of a sudden, I hear ‘boom, boom’ and like five more, and I was like ‘that’s seven shots.'”

Deputies Discovered 3 ‘Unresponsive Gunshot Victims in the Yard,’ Sheriff’s Officials Say

This is heartbreaking. The Sheriff’s Office confirms three boys, ages 7, 4, and 3 were shot and killed. Authorities say Chad Doerman was taken into custody and is being interviewed by detectives. The boys were brothers. @FOX19 https://t.co/YRTi2VFSFM — Courtney King (@CourtReportKing) June 16, 2023

Deputies discovered “three unresponsive gunshot victims in the yard of the residence and attempted life saving measures until Monroe Fire/EMS arrived,” the release says.

The three gunshot victims died at the scene, the release says.

A fourth gunshot victim, an adult female, 34, was “also located outside of the residence,” it says. She had a single gunshot wound to her hand that was not life threatening and was taken to a hospital in Cincinnati, the release says.

The woman was the mother of three deceased boys,” it adds.

Authorities wrote that they were interviewing witnesses and processing the scene. There were no signs of forced entry and the Sheriff’s Office was not seeking other suspects, the release said.

Chad Doerman Is the Father of the ‘3 Deceased Juveniles,” Sheriff’s Officials Say

LATEST UPDATE: Chad Doerman, 32, the father of the three children has been charged with three felony counts of Aggravated Murder, according to Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. A 34-year-old woman, the boys’ mother, was also found outside the home with a gunshot wound to the hand pic.twitter.com/kaiyBIoKJO — The Washington Press (@washpressorg) June 16, 2023

According to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, in a news release, Doerman, 32, is the father of the “three deceased juveniles.”

He has been charged with three counts of aggravated murder, “all unclassified felonies,” the release says.

Doerman was transported to the Clermont County Jail “after being interviewed by detectives and is currently being held without bond,” according to the release. He will appear for an arraignment on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 10 a.m. in Clermont County Municipal Court, the release says.

The Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case for presentation to the Grand Jury “for consideration of additional charges,” the news release says.

The New Richmond School District posted a statement on its Facebook page, writing, “Our hearts are once again broken tonight as we yet again ask the community to lift up those affected by this horrific incident.”

