How to Watch Charlamagne Tha God TV Show Online

Radio host and actor Charlamagne Tha God is coming to TV with a new series called “Tha God’s Honest Truth With Lenard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey,” premiering Friday, Sept. 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Tha God’s Honest Truth” streaming online

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Comedy Central and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “Tha God’s Honest Truth” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of Comedy Central and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Tha God’s Honest Truth” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of Comedy Central and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Comedy Central, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Tha God’s Honest Truth” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Comedy Central and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “Tha God’s Honest Truth” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Comedy Central is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Tha God’s Honest Truth” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

‘Tha God’s Honest Truth With Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey’ Preview





Play



Tha God’s Honest Truth with Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey – Official Teaser Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey and executive producer Stephen Colbert bring you Tha God’s Honest Truth, premiering September 17 on Comedy Central. Be sure to subscribe for more! Watch more Comedy Central: youtube.com/comedycentral Follow Comedy Central: Twitter: twitter.com/ComedyCentral Facebook: facebook.com/ComedyCentral Instagram: instagram.com/comedycentral 2021-07-21T14:00:32Z

Comedy Central’s latest socially conscious and searingly honest TV program is “Tha God’s Honest Truth With Lenard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey,” starring radio presenter, actor, and author Charlamagne Tha God. “Rooted in truth, coated in comedy and unapologetically Black, Charlamagne Tha God takes on social issues and topics permeating politics and culture” in this new show, according to the Comedy Central press release.

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is executive producing the show. He and Charlamagne have been friends for several years, bonding over both of them growing up in South Carolina.

This is one of those moments where I can show you better than I can tell you,” said Charlamagne in a statement. “This is the third talk show Chris McCarthy has done with me and those shows prepared me for this opportunity. My South Carolina brethren Stephen Colbert is the ultimate cosign in the late-night space and he wouldn’t cosign no bulls***. We are going to win an Emmy next year for best lighting direction I can feel it.”

“For too long, the town of Moncks Corner, South Carolina has been underrepresented in late-night,” added Colbert. “I look forward to all the ways in which the fearless, peerless Charlamagne is going to change the game.”

“Charlamagne knows exactly what he wants to do with this show – which is smack the audience upside the head every week and make sure they’re paying attention to the world around them,” said executive producer, Aaron McGruder. “He is keenly aware of the power of his voice and always looking to use it to maximum effect, which requires both talent and courage. I’m very excited to be a part of this project.”

“Charlamagne is one of the most culturally significant voices of our time,” said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, MTV Entertainment Group. “His thought-provoking and uninhibited observations both get under people’s skin and open their minds which is why we are thrilled to be doing this show with him and equally thrilled to welcome back the Dean of Late Night to Comedy Central, Mr. Stephen Colbert.”

“Tha God’s Honest Truth With Lenard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey,” airs Fridays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Comedy Central.