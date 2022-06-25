Charles C. McKnight Jr., Accused WeatherTech Shooter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Charles C. McKnight Jr. is the Chicago man accused of shooting three people, killing one of them, at the WeatherTech warehouse in Bolingbrook, Illinois, according to police.

The shooting occurred on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

“We can confirm that one victim is deceased, one victim is in critical condition, and one victim has been released from the hospital,” Bolingbrook police wrote in a news release.

Bolingbrook, Illinois, is a southwest suburb of Chicago.

1. Three Victims Were Shot in the Early Morning Hours, Police Say

In a statement, police explained, “This morning, June 25th, 2022 at approximately 6:25am Bolingbrook Police Officers were dispatched to 1 WeatherTech Way for the report of a subject who was shot.”

Upon arrival, officers “immediately entered the building to address and stop the reported threat and to prevent any further victims or injuries.”

Three victims were discovered to be shot. Those victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Officers quickly learned the offender had fled on foot from the building and they were able to gain additional information about the offender.

2. Police Located McKnight ‘in the Rear of a Residence’

In three hours, police tracked down McKnight.

“A thorough search of the building and surrounding area was initiated with the assistance of numerous local law enforcement officers, K-9 Units and drone technology,” they wrote in the news release.

“At approximately 9:26am Bolingbrook Police Officers located the offender in the rear of a residence on the 500 block of Larkspur Lane. The offender was taken into custody without incident. A handgun was also located.”

3. McKnight Is Accused of Robbing Co-Workers

The motive: Robbery and an argument that stemmed from it, police say.

“The preliminary investigation has indicated that near the end of the overnight shift, the offender was confronted by employees after the offender allegedly robbed two co-workers, stealing a watch and a wallet at gun point,” police say.

“When confronted, an argument ensued and the offender pulled out a handgun and shot three co-workers. This shooting does not appear to be premeditated.”

4. The Deceased Victim Was Identified as Central Hightower

Police said one victim has died.

“I regret to inform that one victim is deceased and one victim is in critical condition. Fortunately, one victim has been released from the hospital,” they wrote.

“The deceased victim has been identified as Central Hightower, 37 years old, from Plainfield, IL. The victim in critical condition is a 25 year old male and also one of the earlier robbery victims. The victim who was treated and released is a 43 year old male. All of the victims were WeatherTech employees.”

In a statement on the company’s website, its founder writes,

As a business owner, I want to create high quality products that are designed, engineered and manufactured right here in America, built by American workers. You see, when something is made in America, it means more than just a good paying job for someone … every manufacturing job actually creates up to five other jobs, including the delivery of products, packaging, designing, engineering and so on. Not to mention the communities, and supporting the small businesses of where those workers live every day

The WeatherTech shooting is the nation’s latest mass shooting. There have been a series of active shooters in the country, including in Uvalde, Texas, and in Buffalo, New York. On news media comment threads on Facebook, reaction to the latest shooting quickly veered into a debate about gun control. A bipartisan gun control bill recently passed the U.S. House, with 14 Republicans joining Democrats to support the measure, according to Politico.

5. Police Say McKnight Was a Temporary Employee at the Warehouse

McKnight was a temp worker, according to police.

“The offender has been identified as Charles C. McKnight Jr., 27 years old, from the 10000 block of Perry Avenue in Chicago,” police wrote.

“Upon his arrest, proceeds of the robbery were located on McKnight’s person. McKnight was with a temporary employment agency and was only assigned to the WeatherTech Facility since June 9th, 2022.”

“My fiances great aunt works there. Apparently the shooter was a temp they had, not sure on any of the victims,” a woman wrote on Facebook.

Police added: “The Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow’s Office has approved the following charges with additional pending: 1 count of First Degree Murder, and two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder. ”

They noted, “1 WeatherTech Way is a distribution center for WeatherTech products and is part of the WeatherTech Campus.”

The mayor reposted the police statement on her Facebook page without offering further details. “Thank you to all the law enforcement for keeping us safe,” a person responded on the mayor’s comment thread.

Another comment writer wrote, “Mayor, thank you for your post with all the ACCURATE data. As a resident for over 40 years this is appreciated.”

Video showed a massive law enforcement response to the scene of the warehouse shooting. The public was asked to avoid the area around the warehouse, according to KUTV.

