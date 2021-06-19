Charlo vs Montiel Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Jermall Charlo will put his WBC middleweight title on the line against Juan Macias Montiel on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Charlo vs Montiel Preview

Charlo, a Houston native, has held a share of the WBC middleweight title since April 2018, when he knocked out Hugo Centeno Jr. in the second round for the interim belt.

He successfully defended that strap once before being named the WBC’s outright champ. Since the promotion, the 31-year-old has retained his title three times, most recently taking a unanimous decision over Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

“I’m blessed to be in this position to showcase my talent,” Charlo said Thursday, according to Fightnews.com. “Camp was awesome. I’ve had great sparring throughout and I’m ready.

“On Saturday you can expect a hard fight. If he comes at me the same way everyone comes at me, you’re going to see the same Jermall Charlo. I can deliver explosive knockouts, go 12 rounds or beat you down from start to finish.

“If he’s strong like they say he is, I’ll show you my movement and attack the body. I have all the skills and ability of every other great middleweight throughout history.

“He’s strong, but I fight strong fighters. I spar heavy fighters all the time. I’m strong too, right? I’m not worried about his power. This is my hometown, and I’m going to stay champion. The talk about his power is just going to make me fight harder.”

Two days before the bout, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law. The legislation rendered June 19 — known as Juneteenth — a national holiday. Juneteenth commemorates the end of the enslavement of Black people in the United States; on the same date in 1865, Union Army general Gordon Granger proclaimed slaves in Texas free.

“You know, I’m honored to be fighting on June 19th, to get the chance to represent my people and all the African-Americans that found out they were free back in the days, all the ancestors that fought,” Charlo said, according to Boxing Scene. “You know, I get the chance to fight on the same day that they found out they were free. That’s awesome. You know, I love it.”

While Charlo is heavily favored, his opponent is rather dangerous — all 22 of Montiel’s victories have come via knockout.

“I know that I have the best middleweight in front of me, so I knew that I had to train harder than ever for this fight,” Montiel said, per Fightnews.com.

“I believe that if he wants to trade punches with me, he’s going to be sorry that he chose that strategy.

“I’m very thankful for this opportunity. On Saturday night I’m going to fulfill my dream of becoming a world champion. No matter what it takes.”

