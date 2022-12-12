WATCH: Chase Catapano Disrupts Anti Drag Protest at New York Library

Chase Catapano is a New York man who was accused of disrupting a protest of a “Drag Story Hour” at a public library in Manhattan, an incident captured in a viral video.

“You’re a f***** disgrace,” Catapano says, grabbing a sign. “That’s an officer fool,” another man says, as Catapano and a larger man square off in the video. You can watch the video later in this story, but be aware that it contains graphic language. Independent media at the scene recorded video of the incident.

According to The New York Post, Catapano confronted a group of “anti-Drag Story Hour protesters” at the Midtown branch of the New York Public Library. The demonstration was against a Drag Story Hour at the library, The Post reported.

The Video Ends With Catapano Under Arrest

A man was arrested for assaulting a police officer at New York Public Library in Manhattan during a protest after a heated argument with protesters over Drag Story Hour #news #nypd #nyc #Police pic.twitter.com/THSruI27l1 — NJEG Media (@NJEGmedia) December 10, 2022

The video shows a chaotic scene inside the library that ends with Catapano being handcuffed and led into a police squad car.

The Twitter page NJEG Media, which captured the incident, also shared a video of protesters speaking out.

A protester speaks about why they are trying to shut down Drag Queen Story Hour at New York Public Library. #NYC pic.twitter.com/DfOKmAeZI8 — NJEG Media (@NJEGmedia) December 11, 2022

“A protester speaks about why they are trying to shut down Drag Queen Story Hour at New York Public Library. #NYC,” it reads. The site dubs itself “Independent media based in the NYC metro area.”

According to NJEG Media, “During the second attack of the officer in the hallway journalist LeeroyPress @ViralNewsNYC intervened to help the officer detain the man.”

Viral News NY wrote on Twitter, “Today, a random man assaulted a protester while they were protesting a drag story hour and then assaulted an NYPD officer multiple times. I helped the officer detain the man until the officer’s backup arrived. The backup arrived, and the man was charged multiple charges.”

That site also noted, “This is the video of the man assaulting an NYPD detective . He was detained by the detective and myself till backup arrived.”

According to Daily Mail, kids “attending the drag event” were “in a room just down the hall.” The event was for kids “aged 3 to 9,” the site reported, and parents and library staffers barred the door with objects during the fracas.

Daily Mail reported that the officers were in the crowd to “monitor the situation.”

Catapano’s Dad Says He Struggles With Mental Illness

Chase Catapano, 28,is facing charges in relation to a violent clash at the New York Public Library, which saw him clash with protesters boycotting a drag event for kids and an undercover cop. https://t.co/G2F6BiIRm4 — The Pug (@thepugnews) December 11, 2022

According to the New York Daily News, Catapano was visiting the library but “was not there for the drag event when he abruptly got into the confrontation with the protesters.”

The site reported that Catapano “often uses the computers at the library” and, according to his father, struggles with mental illness.

“He seems to find trouble. He’s a good kid,” the father, Ferdinand Catapano told Daily News. “When he was a kid in Forest Park, [a next-door neighbor] would make sure that Chase watched his little kids to make sure they wouldn’t get picked on. That’s what kind of kid he is.”

Catapano is homeless and has been charged with “attempted assault, menacing, disorderly conduct, harassment and obstructing governmental administration,” Daily News reported.

