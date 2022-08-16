Chaundre Cross Missing: Wife of Naples Doc Filed for Divorce

Chaundre Cross is a doctor from Naples, Florida, who is missing.

Cross disappeared after leaving Naples Bay Resort on the morning of August 10, 2022. His boat, Vitamin Sea, was later found in the Gulf of Mexico, but there was no sign of the well-known oncologist, Coast Guard authorities say.

1. The Coast Guard Has Suspended Its Search for Cross

According to Coast Guard News, the Coast Guard suspended its search for Cross on Sunday, August 14, 2022. “After searching an area of approximately 13,100 square miles over the course of 100 hours, the Coast Guard has suspended the search for Dr. Chaundre Cross of Naples, Florida, Sunday,” that site reported.

“It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search and rescue case,” said Capt. Michael Kahle, commander of Sector St. Petersburg, to Coast Guard News. “Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family and friends of Dr. Cross during this difficult time.”

There is an active missing person’s report for him in Collier County. The Collier County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Facebook,

Have you seen this missing person? Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen on his boat – a 33-foot Sea Ray with “Vitamin Sea” on the back – leaving Naples Bay Marina around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. He hasn’t returned and family members are concerned. Deputies said Cross is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and 150 pounds with a bald head and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black pants. Please contact CCSO at 239-252-9300 if you have any information on this missing person.

The Fort Myers Beach Coast Guard Auxiliary wrote in a statement on Facebook:

#Breaking the USCG is searching for Dr. Chaundre Cross on his 34 ft Crownline the ‘Vitamin Sea’ & was last seen Tuesday @ Naples Bay Resort & Marina. Crews from Ft. Myers, Cutter Crocodile & Air Station Clearwater are searching. Anyone w/ info please call 727-824-7506. UPDATE 1: The vessel ‘Vitamin Sea’ has been located offshore between Sanibel Island and Naples, FL- but not Dr. Cross. Coast Guard crews from Ft. Myers Beach, Cutter Crocodile & Air Station Clearwater continue to search for a person in the water. UPDATE 2: The Coast Guard searched through the night w/ no results. Crews from Station Fort Myers Beach and Air Station Clearwater have continued searches this morning & will through the day. UPDATE 3: The Coast Guard continues the search for Dr. Cross Friday night. So far, Coast Guard air and water assets have searched 4,734 square miles b/w Sanibel Island & Marco Island, FL. Anyone w/ info that may assist in the search are asked to contact 727-824-7506. UPDATE 4: Coast Guard Cutter Crocodile searched through the night. Station Fort Myers Beach and a HC-144 Sentry aircrew from Miami will begin today’s searches.

2. Cross’s Wife, Sarah Jo Cross, Filed for Divorce the Day He Disappeared

According to Collier County court records, the same day Cross disappeared, his wife filed for divorce.

Online court records list the petitioner in the case as Sarah Jo Cross.

There are other divorces listed in the court system for Dr. Cross.

3. A Family Member Wrote Wrote That the ‘Unexpected Loss’ Leaves ‘an Indescribable Void’

Kathy Cady, who is Cross’s stepmother, wrote, “THANKS TO THE US COAST GUARD, COLLIER COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMANT, AND NAPLES.”

“The unexpected loss of a family member leaves an indescribable void. Such a loss occurred to our family on Wednesday 8/10/2022 when Chaundre Cross went out on his boat and did not return. His family and close friends mobilized a multi-focused effort in conjunction with the U.S. Coast Guard, Collier County Sheriff Department, and a fleet of private boats from the Naples area searching diligently to locate Chaundre and his boat.”

Her post continues,

The boat was found by the Coast Guard, but Chaundre has not been found. We have been notified by the Coast Guard that the active sea search for Chaundre will be discontinued. The rapid response of the Coast Guard followed by a saturated search has given the family and friends the assurance that all possibilities of a rescue have been explored. The family and friends would like to honor the Coast Guard with our most grateful THANKS. We fully support the continued investigation by the Collier County Sheriff Missing Person Department (Case ##22-296257). The promptness of the Collier County Sheriff Department in recording and issuing the missing person report reflects a superior police-force protecting Naples. Thank you. We appreciate Chaundre’s friends and the citizens of Naples who unselfishly gave their time and boats in the search for him. This reminds us why Naples is a great place to live. Thank you. During this time of grief, please offer prayers of support and respectful privacy for our family.

Although we now have a void, it will be filled with love, positivity, hope, patience, prayer, and through the Grace of God comfort. Chaundre’s three children and their mother, his father, stepmother, brothers and their wives, sister, grandmother, aunts, uncles, cousins, and long-time close friends thank you for all that was done in the rescue efforts for Chaundre K. Cross, M.D.

A woman responded in the comment thread, “This is crazy! We showed him a house on Monday and he asked for a contract on Tuesday. Went missing on Wed? Wondering why he was not responding.”

4. Cross Is an Expert in Cancer Treatment

Chaundre K. Cross is listed as a “Radiation Oncologist” in Naples, Florida, by Genesis Care.

That site lists him as an expert in “Prostate, Breast, Brain Cancer.” The site explains,

Dr. Chaundre Cross is a national expert in prostate, breast and brain cancers. Chaundre served as President of the Board of the Cancer Alliance of Naples, and a previous member of the Board for Collier County P.L.A.N. and the American Cancer Society of Naples. He was also Chairman of the Cancer Committee at the NCH Healthcare system and has appeared as a guest speaker for his expertise in breast and prostate cancer. Chaundre is well known for his compassion and provides concierge-like service to his patients. As the practice of oncology evolves, Chaundre continues to provide evidence based high quality state of the art treatments including Cyberknife treatments for Brain and Prostate cancer as well as adaptive intelligence Radiotherapy through our Varian Ethos suite. Chaundre’s expertise as a national leader in prostate cancer along with our investment in the latest technologies allow us to provide treatment for advanced stage 4 prostate cancer in 5 appointments, meaning treatment can be completed in a week rather than the traditional 28 days. Chaundre has also been named a Castle Connolly “Top Doc” for over 10 years. He is a national speaker for Pharmaceutical Companies Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson and serves on their steering committees and advisory boards designing the future of care for prostate cancer patients.

5. Cross Studied in Texas & Had a Residency in Boston

Have you seen this missing person?

Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen on his boat – a 33-foot Sea Ray with "Vitamin Sea" on the back – leaving Naples Bay Marina around 7:30 this morning. He hasn't returned and family members are concerned.

Cross’s Genesis biography says that he graduated from Northwestern University with a Bachelor of Arts degree and with a medical degree from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

He had an internship at Presbyterian Hospital in internal medicine in Dallas and a residency at Joint Center for Radiation Therapy at Harvard Medical School, Radiation Oncology, in Boston.

He was also listed as:

Board Member for Cancer Alliance of Naples, Collier County P.L.A.N. and the American Cancer Society of Naples; Chairman of the Cancer Committee at Naples Hospital; Guest Speaker for Breast and Prostate Cancer; Annenberg Health Science Spring Mentoring Pro

