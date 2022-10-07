WATCH: Chick Fil A Spitting Video Goes Viral in Memphis

A video has gone viral that shows a Chick-Fil-A worker in Memphis, Tennessee spitting in chicken batter at the popular fast-food restaurant.

KFOR-TV reported that the video has gone viral on social media after it was filmed at a Memphis, Tennessee restaurant. It’s left customers “disgusted,” they reported.

You can watch the Chick-Fil-A spit video below. Two employees were fired as a result of the controversy, both the person in the video and the person who filmed it, the restaurant operator has confirmed. It started going viral in early October 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Video Shows the Worker Bend Over & Spit in the Batter

Tennessee , best avoid chick-fil-a , where staff spit into the flour mix pic.twitter.com/LeidEeeEDO — neil (@neiljettel3) October 7, 2022

Jonathan Cardwell, the operator of the West Memphis restaurant, addressed the video controversy on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“We have been made aware of a video circulating on social media depicting behavior of a Team Member that is completely unacceptable. We have identified the Team Member, as well as the one filming, and have terminated employment effective immediately,” he wrote on October 2, 2022, on the Facebook page.

“We have very strict standards and high expectations for Food Safety, Team Member behavior, and our Guest Experience and this was an egregious violation of all of the above. You trust us to deliver you safe, fresh food with a team who genuinely cares about you. We fell short of those expectations here.”

The viral video was widely shared on Twitter and other social media platforms. The video shows the worker kneading the dough with his hands before leaning over and spitting into it. The worker’s identity is not clear.

Cardwell Wrote, ‘We Sincerely Apologize’

Cardwell offered an apology via the Facebook page statement.

“We sincerely apologize and assure you we take matters like these very seriously and act expeditiously to address them. Thank you for your understanding and your support. We love being part of the Crittenden County community and we look forward to serving you again soon,” he wrote on the page.

Some people think the restaurant handled the problem well and should be given another chance.

A woman responded in the comment thread of Cardwell’s post, “Great to hear this. I had a similar experience at McDonald’s in WM and didn’t feel like it was addressed. I will not go back. So glad you took care of this.”

“I would say that it’s definitely unfortunate but I wouldn’t let one employee justify what should happen with business,” said customer Skylar Hampton to KFOR.

KFOR also obtained a statement from the Arkansas Department of Health. They said that they will inspect the restaurant as a result of the complaint and make sure it’s complying with regulations.

“The Arkansas Department of Health takes all restaurant complaints seriously and will follow up with an inspection of the facility,” according to a statement issued by the department to the television station. “Our environmental health specialists will investigate the complaint and if the statements made in the complaint are found to be occurring, we will implement interventions to correct the issues.”

