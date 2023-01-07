Chiefs vs Raiders Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) and Las Vegas Raiders (6-10) meet in an AFC West rivalry showdown on Saturday, January 7.

The game (4:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN and ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the Chiefs vs Raiders:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Chiefs vs Raiders Preview

The Kansas City Chiefs can’t rest easy against the Las Vegas on Saturday in a game that could impact the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

All the Chiefs need to do is win against the Raiders and lock up homefield advantage for the AFC playoffs. A loss could put the Chiefs in the most unlikely of scenarios — a neutral site game for the AFC Championship Game. The NFL made the decision on Friday amid the cancellation of a big Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league postponed the game on Monday due to Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field in the first quarter.

“You get around your teammates, and you just tell them how much you appreciate them. You don’t do that enough,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said about Hamlin via the Kansas City Star. “As you get through this week, you still have that in the back of your head. I mean, I’m at practice, and it’s like the first thing I do when I get back in the building — you go look for updates.”

Amid the league’s return to football, the Chiefs want to avoid needing updates on the Bills’ game against the New England Patriots on Sunday. The Bills sit right behind the Chiefs in the race for the top seed but can’t pass the Chiefs because of one fewer game played. A Chiefs loss on Saturday gives the Bills a shot at a neutral site for the AFC Championship if the two teams meet in the postseason.

Las Vegas could play a spoiler role against the Chiefs, and the Raiders starting backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham for a second-straight week doesn’t mean curtains on competitiveness. He played well in his first outing since the benching of Derek Carr — 365 yards passing and three touchdowns in a Week 17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

“I gotta lot of respect for the way he sees the game in that aspect because you saw that in preseason and you never know if it’s going to pan out like that when it’s real-life bullets when the season starts, but to see that, I was definitely impressed to know that he has that in his bag and that he’s tough enough to hold on there and make any play work,” Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams said via The Fresno Bee’s Anthony Galaviz.

Mahomes has the Chiefs offense looking as good as ever with the playoffs on the horizon. Mahomes has 5,048 yards and 40 touchdowns this season.

Kansas City can’t look past the Raiders, a team that came a point shy of an upset against the Chiefs, 30-29, in October 2022. Las Vegas last beat the Chiefs in 2020.